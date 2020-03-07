NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram overcame a poor shooting performance that included missing 15 of his first 17 shots by scoring five points in the final 62 seconds to help the New Orleans Pelicans hold off the Miami Heat 110-104 on Friday night.
The Pelicans, who led by as many as 15 in the fourth quarter, snapped a three-game losing streak. Miami had its four-game winning streak halted.
n Mavericks 121, Grizzlies 96
DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Luka Doncic added 21 points as Dallas beat Memphis.
It was Porzingis’ fifth straight game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who quickly built on a 12-point halftime lead, dominated the third quarter 34-16, and improved to 14 games over .500 for the first time this season
n Nets 139, Spurs 120
NEW YORK — Caris LeVert had 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Brooklyn pounded San Antonio in Gregg Popovich’s return from a one-game absence.
With Julius Erving attending one of their games for the first time since they moved to Brooklyn in 2012, the Nets rang up 75 points in the first half, put eight players in double figures and led by as much as 33 in front of one of the greatest players in franchise history.
n Magic 132,
Timberwolves 118
MINNEAPOLIS — Nikola Vucevic had 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead Orlando past Minnesota, although the Magic played most of the second half without coach Steve Clifford, who left in the third quarter due to illness.
n Jazz 99, Celtics 94
BOSTON — Mike Conley made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, Jordan Clarkson added 17, and Utah beat Boston for its fourth straight victory.
n Pacers 108, Bulls 102
CHICAGO — Domantas Sabonis dominated with 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana hung on to beat Chicago.
The Pacers led by as much as 23 in the third quarter and withstood a big push in the fourth to win for the fifth time in six games. They also moved back into a tie with Philadelphia for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.
n Thunder 126, Knicks 103
NEW YORK — Danilo Gallinari scored 22 points in 27 minutes and was one of six Oklahoma City players to finish in double figures as the Thunder routed New York.
n Wizards 118, Hawks 112
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 35 points, and Washington held off Atlanta.
Beal was 13-of-21 from the field, going 7-of-10 from 3-point range. The Wizards were 15-of-31 on 3s.