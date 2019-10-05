WILLIAMSPORT — What kind of night was it for Mifflinburg at Ken Robbins Stadium on Friday in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II contest with Loyalsock?
It started with leading rusher Mason Breed and his backup Andrew Diehl, along with starting fullback Ethan Hoy, in street clothes, and it ended with quarterback Gary DeGroat Jr. and leading receiver Rylee Stahl joining them.
In between, the Wildcats, led by their defense, gave a game effort, but the Lancers proved to be too much in a 35-0 victory.
“The moral of this story is injuries, for sure. The kids gave a great effort; that score certainly doesn’t indicate the effort they put into this game,” Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said. “At the end of the day, we weren’t operating on all cylinders.”
The Wildcats (4-3 overall, 2-2 HAC-II) got off to a slow start. It looked as though they had the Lancers stopped for a three-and-out. After a bad snap on the punt, Loyalsock punter Aiden Gair picked it up and ran for the 12 yards the Lancers needed to keep the drive alive. Quarterback Chase Cavanaugh raced 37 yards, keeping the ball on a read-option, on the next play. His 19-yard scramble later in the drive on a third down set by freshman Davion HIll’s 4-yard TD run with 9:10 left in the first quarter.
Mifflinburg couldn’t get much going early against the Loyalsock defense, opting twice to punt from Loyalsock (4-3, 2-1 HAC-II) territory to pin the Lancers deep. It worked the first time and the second time, Michael Antonyuk almost got Cavanaugh for a safety. However, the Wildcats jumped offside on a second-and-13 from inside the Loyalsock’s one on the next play, and Cavanaugh found Rees Watkins down the left sideline for 94-yard TD hook-up to give Loyalsock a 14-0 lead with 1:01 left in the first quarter.
The Wildcats’ defense settled in after that, but Mifflinburg’s offense couldn’t get going. DeGroat left in the first quarter, came back for one series, hitting Stahl for 13 yards on third-and-8 to convert a first down, but was injured again, and never returned. Stahl got hurt late in the first half and didn’t return.
Without most of its offense, Mifflinburg had negative-10 yards on the ground and 70 total yards of offense in the game, but it took the Lancers most of the second half to put them away.
“That’s a really good football team over there that didn’t have it’s best players,” Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet said. “That’s a playoff team, and I hope they get healthy by the end of the regular season.”
Nolan Damiano took a jet sweep 39 yards for a touchdown on Loyalsock’s first drive of the second half to make it 21-0, but Mifflinburg’s defense forced three straight punts and allowed one first down the rest of the third quarter, but wore down late.
“We have to learn to ignore the noise and just do our jobs,” Van Fleet said. “That’s what we told them at halftime. We all have one job to do on the football field and we all do our jobs, the rest of it will take care of itself.”
Mifflinburg went for it from its own 48, but was stopped. The Lancers then took five plays to score on Micai Henriquez’s two-yard TD run with 7:50 left in the game, before Rian Glunk’s interception set up Cavanaugh’s six-yard TD run to send the game to the mercy-rule with 5:17 left in the game.
LOYALSOCK 35, MIFFLINBURG 0
Mifflinburg (4-3)`0`0`0`0 — 0
Loyalsock (4-3)`14`0`7`14 — 35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Loy-Davion Hill 4 run (Brady Dowell kick)
Loy-Rees Watkins 94 pass from Chase Cavanaugh (Dowell kick)
Third quarter
Loy-Nolan Damiano 39 run (Dowell kick)
Fourth quarter
Loy-Micai Henriquez 2 run (Dowell kick)
Loy-Cavanaugh 6 run (Dowell kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
`Miff`Loy
First downs`12`14
Rushes-net yards`24-(-10)`44-201
Passing yards`80`135
Passing`16-35-2`5-10-0
Fumbles-lost`1-1`3-0
Penalties-yards`3-12`12-141
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Rylee Stahl 2-5; Logan Lloyd 1-1; Jacob Reitz 7-(-1); Gary DeGroat, Jr., 6-(-6); Zechariah Mentz 8-(-9). Loyalsock: Davion Hill 19-51, TD; Chase Cavanaugh 10-48, TD; Micai Henriquez 6-32, TD; Nolan Damiano 1-39, TD; Korie Mayer 1-21; Aiden Gair 1-12; Gage Moon 1-10; Rees Watkins 1-0; Simone Mileto 1-1; Rian Glunk 1-(-2); team 1-(-6); Tyler Barnes 1-(-5).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Reitz 13-30-2 for 63 yards; DeGroat 3-3-0 for 17 yards; Stahl 0-1-0; Michael Antonyuk 0-1-0. Loyalsock: Cavanaugh 5-10-0 for 135 yards, TD.
RECEIVING – Mifflinburg: Stahl 4-20; Colin Miller 3-19; Jacob Bingaman 4-17; Jayden Brown 2-15; Mentz 1-4; Lucas Whittaker 1-3; Jarrett Miller 1-2. Loyalsock: Watkins 2-106, TD; Joeb Schuerer 1-14; Gair 1-11; Damiano 1-4.