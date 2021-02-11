SELINSGROVE — When the green flag dropped on Selinsgrove’s game Wednesday, the Seals appeared to be in immediate danger of being lapped by Southern Columbia.
Without so much as a pit stop, however, they got up to speed and soon ran neck-and-neck with the visiting Tigers. It wasn’t until the pace slowed to less than a blur that Southern muscled its way to the front for good.
Alli Griscavage and Summer Tillett combined for 37 points and 26 rebounds in a relentless effort inside, and the Tigers posted a 63-54 win in the battle of Heartland Athletic Conference division contenders.
Griscavage, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, matched her season-high with 20 points — including 10 in the first quarter — and grabbed 14 boards. The 5-9 Tillett set a career-best with 17 points (10 in the third quarter), and added 12 boards.
“It saved us tonight. The inside game was dominant,” said Southern coach Bill Callahan. “I’m old, so I believe the post should touch the ball every play.”
Selinsgrove junior post Cierra Adams scored a career-high 15 points and pulled 11 rebounds. Her monster first quarter (10 points, seven boards) helped the Seals erase a 10-2 deficit and forge a 22-21 lead after one quarter.
It was an explosive display by a team that averaged 47.9 points through seven games.
“We definitely have the ability to score,” Selinsgrove coach Ashley Kolak said, “but we’re very defensive-minded so I know this is not going to sit well with any of us.”
Griscavage had three buckets in the Tigers’ early spurt, and scoring leader Ava Novak added four points in the 10-2 opening run. Novak, who averaged 22.8 points in Southern’s last four games, finished with 16.
The Seals (5-3), who sit atop HAC-I at 5-0, were sparked by a pair of Lexy Gabrielson 3-pointers in addition to Adams’ tough work inside. They surged in front 19-18 with about a minute to play in the period.
“We are a better defensive team than what we proved. I feel we could have stopped their transition more than we did,” said Selinsgrove junior Avery DeFazio. “But I thought we did a good job of pushing the ball and getting it up the floor, passing and making sure we get a good shot. I think that’s definitely improved over time. That’s something we’ve pushed this season.”
DeFazio scored off a post move to tie the game at 26 with 4:10 to play in the half. The Seals didn’t score again before the break, going 0-for-10 from the floor and committing three turnovers as Southern grabbed a 34-26 edge. Novak hit two jumpers, and Loren Gehret hit a 3-pointer in the 8-0 closing run.
“When me and Ally are down low, we get two, three people on us at a time and we’re able to have an extra person wide open,” said Tillett. “It means everything to be able to kick it out and trust your players are going to make that shot.”
Tillett (10 points) and Griscavage (six) combined for 16 of the Tigers’ 18 third-quarter points. The Seals stayed within eight thanks in large part to a pair of Veronica Stanford 3-pointers and another from Adams in a dizzying 13-10 run over 2:53.
“We need to improve our defense, and not allow them to get those easy shots because that’s what hurt us,” said DeFazio, who hit her average with 11 points. “I also think that we’ve been struggling offensively to find the open girl and drive and attack, but we did that well.”
Southern (8-3), which is third in HAC-II, scored the last four points of the third quarter and the first seven of the fourth to lead 57-44. Griscavage had five points and an assist in the 11-0 run.
“We knew they were going to keep pressuring us, so we had to take it at them,” Tillett said. “We had to finish every shot we took and every chance we got to counter it.”
Selinsgrove closed within 59-53 with 4:01 to play. Novak then assisted on Tillett and Gehret buckets in the paint to push the margin.
“You always get frustrated when you allow points inside,” said Kolak. “The girls know, these taller girls, they’re going to score. We have to defensively figure it out, what we’re going to do and how we help down on that. Southern is a very tough team to help on because they have 3-point shooters. That makes it difficult.”
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 63,
SELINSGROVE 54
Southern Columbia (8-3) 63
Faith Callahan 1 0-0 3, Alli Griscavage 9 2-3 20, Summer Tillett 7 3-4 17, Loren Gehret 3 0-0 7, Ava Novak 7 2-2 16. Totals 27 7-9 63.
3-point goals: F. Callahan, Gehret.
Did not score: Grace Callahan, Maddie Griscavage.
Selinsgrove (5-3) 54
Lexy Gabrielson 3 0-0 8, Avery DeFazio 4 3-6 11, Lizzy Diehl 1 3-4 5, Cierra Adams 5 4-4 15, Veronica Stanford 3 0-0 9, Alyssa Latsha 3 0-0 6. Totals 19 10-14 54.
3-point goals: Stanford 3, Gabrielson 2, Adams.
Did not score: Mackenzie Bailor, Kaitlin Shaffer.
Score by quarters
Southern Columbia`21`13`18`11 — 63
Selinsgrove`22`4`18`10 — 54