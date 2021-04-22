A few years ago, Dani Rae Renno had a particularly frustrating game that crept into her head and made her question herself as a basketball player.
That popped into her mind recently while reminiscing with classmate Caroline Fletcher, if only because it felt like light years ago.
“There was a game in my sophomore season where I was so stressed on the court; I felt like I couldn’t do anything,” Renno recounted. “I did not have that feeling at all this year because I knew somebody else would pick me up and go off. We had such a solid game plan and everyone stepped up big, with the underclassmen playing well and everyone in the starting five making huge improvements.
“You could take me out of the equation and we would be a championship team.”
Whoa. Whoa.
Whoa.
No one — not even Renno — suggests Mount Carmel would have won the Class 2A state championship without its soon-to-be three-time all-state center. However, her point is well-made.
The Red Tornadoes didn’t need their 6-foot-3 senior to do all the heavy lifting en route to beating Neshannock in Hershey for state supremacy. They could dominate with her getting nine points and 11 rebounds, such as in their state semifinal win at Mahanoy Area. Of course, if need be, she could deliver a career-best 40 points — like it took to outlast Class 5A regular-season opponent Central Mountain in overtime.
Mount Carmel was as well-rounded a team as Lisa Varano had in a dozen years, but the veteran coach also happened to wield a hammer in Renno. She was the kind of difference-making player the Red Tornadoes had bowed to in previous state tournaments, such as Dunmore’s Victoria Toomey (now at Rider) and Bellwood-Antis’ Alli Campbell (Penn State).
“It’s fantastic when they’re on your team,” Varano said with a laugh. “Over the years, watching Dani develop into that and seeing the player she turned into as a senior, knowing that every team is game-planning for her and she still quietly put up 20, 25 points or whatever. She went about her business, but typically with two girls hanging on her, and that’s not easy to do. I don’t know if people appreciate how hard it was for her.”
Renno led Mount Carmel to its fourth consecutive district championship (and 10th in 11 seasons) and its first state crown by averaging 20.6 points and 10 rebounds per game. She was named a Heartland Athletic Conference MVP for a second time — sharing the honor this season with future Elizabethtown College teammate Summer McNulty of Loyalsock. So it’s no small wonder Renno was selected as the repeat Daily Item Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“I wouldn’t say it was a relaxing year (because) there were so many exciting games and some tough losses,” she said. “But it was such a fun year to compete with my teammates.”
Renno appeared to play more at ease than in any point in her career, which Varano attributed to her growth and maturity as an athlete.
“I think she carried the pressure better,” said Varano. “I know how she is as a person, and as a player she holds herself to a very high standard. She gets frustrated if she doesn’t meet the level she wants to meet because she wants so much to succeed for her team. More often than not she would rise to that level.”
Renno finished third on the Mount Carmel career scoring list with 1,566 points, behind Maria Fantanarosa (3,823), the state’s all-time points leader, and Nicole Varano (1,818). Renno is certain to become the program’s first three-time all-state honoree, and she could be the first Red Tornado voted to the first team since Fantanarosa in 1985.
None of that compares, she says, to winning a state championship — the first for a District 4 girls team since 1996 (Elkland).
“We knew all along that was what we were working for,” Renno said. “It’s not like you get tired of winning district championships, you don’t, but we got tired of losing in the (state) second round and going home, like, ‘Ugh — we could have gone further and accomplished much more.’ Even as sophomores, when we played (eventual state champion) Bellwood-Antis, we believed we had the pieces or all the makings of a championship team. It took until this year to make it work as a team.”
THE DAILY ITEM 2021 GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian
Garvin, a junior G/F, is a lock for her second consecutive all-state nod after leading the repeat district champion Warriors in scoring (16.4 ppg.), rebounding (7.9), steals (5.0) and assists (4.1) for the third consecutive season, and moving to fourth in program history with 1,391 points.
Sydney Hoffman, Warrior Run
Hoffman excelled as both a one-on-one playmaker and a scorer in the flow of the offense, becoming the Defenders’ sixth 1,000-point scorer late in her senior season. She led the team in scoring (12.1 ppg.), assists (3.0) and steals (2.1) while shooting 72.2% from the foul line.
Emily McKee, Warrior Run
With a toughness in the post that belies her frame, McKee finished her junior year within an eyelash of averaging a double-double (10.9 points, 9.0 rebounds), while also blocking three shots per game. She showed her versatility by hitting the first eight 3-pointers of her career.
Grace Nazih, Shamokin
The heart and soul of the district runner-up Indians, senior G/F Nazih played a fierce all-around game that produced team-leading stats in rebounds (7.0), steals (3.3), assists (2.4) and blocks (1.4). That all came with an 8.3 scoring average, 12 3-pointers, and a 76.5% clip at the foul line.
Ava Novak, Southern Columbia
Novak emerged from the Tigers’ stellar sophomore class with a breakout season that saw her score double-figure points in 17 of 21 games, dropping 30 on Class 4A district champion Central Columbia. The smooth guard averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 assists.
Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel
Shedleski has always shot the ball well, so it’s no surprise the senior’s area-best 44 3-pointers gave her the program’s career mark of 145. She was also key to the Red Tornadoes’ state title run, averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 boards and 1.7 assists while shooting 80.4% from the foul line.
SECOND TEAM
Lauren Ayres, sr., G, Mount Carmel (4.0 ppg., 3.0 rpg., 3.6 apg., ace defender)
Kaitlyn Bookwalter, sr., F, Northumberland Christian (8.9 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 2.3 spg., 2.1 bpg.)
Alli Griscavage, so., C, Southern Columbia (13.0 ppg., 9.6 rpg., 2.0 bpg., 1.4 apg.)
Rebekah Hayner, sr., G, Northumberland Christian (7.9 ppg., 4.0 apg., 3.8 rpg., 2.4 spg.)
Jordan Moten, sr., G, Shikellamy (13.7 ppg., 3.0 apg., 2.0 rpg., 41 3-pointers)
Abby Taylor, sr., G, Greenwood (11.7 ppg., 6.4 rpg., 2.8 spg., 1.86 apg.)
THIRD TEAM
Cierra Adams, jr., C, Selinsgrove (9.5 ppg., 8.3 rpg., 1.8 spg., 1.6 apg.)
Avery DeFazio, jr., G, Selinsgrove (9.0 ppg., 5.1 rpg., 3.0 spg., 2.8 apg.)
Sophie Kilbride, so., G, Lewisburg (7.8 ppg., 5.1 rpg., 2.3 spg., 3.8 apg.)
Emma Shimko, sr., F/C, Lourdes Regional (11.0 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 1.5 apg., 1.4 bpg.)
Ella Shuck, so., G, Mifflinburg (15.8 ppg., 31 3-pointers, HAC-I first team all-star)
Anna Ulmer, jr., F, Northumberland Christian (7.6 ppg., 6.5 rpg., 2.5 spg., 2.5 apg.)
HONORABLE MENTION
Danville: Ella DeWald, Savannah Dowd, Olivia Outt
East Juniata: Amara Brubaker, Cypress Feltman, Alyssa Robinson
Greenwood: Ella Brummer, Alli Crockett, Jordan Stroup
Lewisburg: Hope Drumm, Regan Llanso, Roz Noone
Line Mountain: Liberty Downs, Emily Gonsar, Terri Reichard, Hannah Ruohoniemi
Lourdes Regional: Meryl Czeponis, Peyton Kehler, Masie Reed, Katie Sandri
Meadowbrook Christian: Kailey Devlin
Midd-West: Bella Fave, Chloe Sauer, Rylee Shawver, Alexis Walter
Mifflinburg: Brooke Catherman
Millersburg: Jordan Mallon, Sofia Miller, Jana Strait
Milton: Crystal Hamilton, Kiersten Stork, Leah Walter
Mount Carmel: Mia Chapman, Caroline Fletcher, Alyssa Reisinger
Northumberland Christian: Emma Ulmer
Selinsgrove: Lizzy Diehl, Lexy Gabrielson
Shamokin: Emma Kramer, Desiree Michaels, Ari Nolter, Carly Nye
Shikellamy: Averi Dodge, Tori Scheller,
Southern Columbia: Loren Gehret, Summer Tillett
Warrior Run: Gracy Beachel, Jordan Hartman, Alexis Hudson