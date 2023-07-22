FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The only thing more thrilling than playing for the same team on the same field in the same game as Lionel Messi for his Inter Miami debut was doing it in a last-minute victory on a free kick — the game’s final kick — by the man himself.
Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory late Friday over Cruz Azul of Mexico’s Liga MX in their opener of the Leagues Cup will not be forgotten by Inter Miami players and the capacity crowd of about 20,500 that began chanting “Messi! Messi! Messi!” shortly after the match began — and rarely stopped.
Fireworks shot off over DRV PNK Stadium seconds after the game ended and the pink Messi-banner-waving crowd went absolutely berserk.
So did the Inter Miami players, amazed and enlightened by the magical moment and realization that the world’s best soccer player, not to mention his close friend and fellow newly arrived superstar Sergio Busquets, are really their teammates.
“I was standing on top of our chairs,’’ 18-year-old midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, the Key Biscayne teenager that the 36-year-old icon replaced in the 54th minute, said, laughing. At that point, defensive midfielder Busquets also entered the game for the first time as an Inter Miami player.
Messi didn’t say a word to Cremaschi as he replaced him, Cremaschi said. “He just gave me a hug and a kiss.
“I was like another fan cheering for him. It was really exciting. ... When he came in, a couple of us said, ‘He’s going to score! He’s going to score! He’s going to win the game for us.’ And that’s what happened. He has been very vocal with us. Also, Busi as well has been very vocal with us. Obviously that helps us young kids to learn from them. We appreciate that.
“This is one of the top moments of my career. It’s just crazy that I could be part of that moment.’’
The Argentine hero did not play in the first half and leaped off the bench, pumping both fists in the air, when Inter Miami midfielder Robert Taylor scored in the 44th minute as the crowd erupted.
“I’m still in shock myself to experience that on the field,’’ Taylor said not of his goal, but of the ending. “They came out strong and we were a little bit (not) impactful at first. We suffered, but we got through it.”
Taylor said Messi and Busquets “brought unbelievable energy to the team’’ as soon as they entered. “We were creating a lot of chances through Messi and Busquets. Messi was finishing a lot of attacks.
“Unbelievable. Everybody saw the free kick and I’m still a little bit overwhelmed by it.”
When asked how much Messi’s addition inspires the youngest players, Taylor, 28, said, “Not just the youngest — everyone on team, even the staff. He and Busquets inspire everyone to be better and fight for them and show them they can play also.”
Starting center back Kamal Miller, 26, was equally thrilled watching the goal.
“Literally, they’re dreaming with their eyes open,’’ Miller said of his youngest teammates. “We all are.
“It was incredible,’’ Miller said. “We all had that feeling that if there’s anyone who could pull off something of that magnitude, that’s the right man. We’re all so happy to have him here.”
Miller was especially grateful that the devoted corps of Inter Miami fans were rewarded with an unforgettable night. “This was something our fans have deserved for so long. We’re happy we could finally put together a great team performance and bring them the joy and happiness they deserve.”