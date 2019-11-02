WILLIAMSPORT — Senior linebacker Aidan Gair returned two interceptions for a touchdown, including one just 43 seconds into the game, as Loyalsock knocked off Mifflinburg, 38-0, in the quarterfinals of the District 4 Class 3A semifinals.
The Lancers (8-3) will now host Central Columbia (8-3), a 21-0 winner over Danville, at 7 p.m. Friday night in the semfinals.
The game was just 14-0 at the half, but Joeb Schurer caught a seven-yard TD pass from Chase Cavanaugh with 7:19 left, before Gair returned an interception 40 yards 1:19 later to make it 28-0.
Freshman Davion Hill had 131 yards and two touchdowns in his first playoff game for the Lancers.
Mifflinburg’s downfall was five turnovers in the game.
Mason Breed led the Wildcats (5-6) with 93 yards on the ground.
LOYALSOCK 38
MIFFLINBURG 0
Mifflinburg (5-6) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Loyalsock (8-3) 7 7 14 10 — 38
First quarter
L-Aidan Gair 40 interception return (Brady Dowell kick), 11:17.
Second quarter
L-Davion Hill 13 run (Dowell kick), 10:17.
Third quarter
L-Joeb Schurer 7 pass from Chase Cavanaugh (Dowell Kick), 7:19.
L-Gair 40 interception return (Dowell kick), 6:00.
Fourth quarter
L-Hill 10 run (Dowell kick), 7:39.
L-FG Dowell 25, 1:54.
TEAM STATISTICS
Miff Loy
First downs 8 8
Rushes-yards 32-97 36-208
Passing yards 80 145
Passing 6-14-3 11-17-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-50 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Mason Breed 16-93; Gary DeGroat Jr. 8-8; Rylee Stahl 3-0; Andrew Diehl 4-(-1); Jacob Reitz 1-(-2); team 1-(-2). Loyalsock: Davion Hill 19-131, 2 TDs; Chase Cavanaugh 7-61; Joeb Schurer 1-6; Nolin Damiano 2-6; Rian Glunk 4-4; Alex Stopper 1-2; Nick Vandevere 1-1; team 1-(-2).
PASSING — Mifflinburg: Gary DeGroat Jr. 6-14-3 for 80 yards. Loyalsock: Chase Cavanaugh 11-17-0 for 145 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Rylee Stahl 4-57; Michael Antonyuk 2-23. Loyalsock: Rees Watkins 6-91; Nick Vandevere 2-36; Aidn Gair 1-9; Joeb Schurer 2-9, TD.