MONTOURSVILLE — In a game that was already out of hand, Montoursville scored interception return touchdowns on the first two possessions of the second half of its opener against Midd-West on Friday.
The two scores were the final daggers in a 56-7 Warriors win on opening night.
Despite the unusual COVID-19 circumstances surrounding preparation for the game, Montoursville looked ready from the get-go as it scored on its first three possessions.
“A lot of these kids have been waiting a long time,” Montoursville coach JC Keefer said. “I have some hungry kids. They understand what is going on and it’s their turn. They have an opportunity to keep the Montoursville tradition alive.”
It was alive and well throughout the contest, but the Warriors really showed a high level of focus at the beginning of the game.
Maddix Dalena connected on his first pass from scrimmage for a 44-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Moll. Dalena completed 11 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Montoursville’s second scoring drive was set up when Dalena connected with two passes for 25 yards. He hit another for 18 before Moll carried the ball 47 yards for the second touchdown of the night.
“It’s hard to simulate that in practice,” Midd-West coach Brad Hatter said. “It was tough sledding for us. We just weren’t able to recover like we wanted to. We are just going to have to keep working and come back.”
Montoursville enforced the mercy rule by the half as Rocco Pulizzi ran two scores in and Calogero Signor scored to give Montoursville a 35-0 lead.
The Warriors’ final drive of the half ended when Everest Wilson jumped a route for an interception. The defensive play gave the Mustangs a chance to catch its breath, but Montoursville continued to play stout ball on the line.
Isaiah Fenner and Dillion Young scored on the third-quarter interceptions as Montoursville went up 56-0 with 2:01 left in the quarter.
“We just wanted to make a good statement for the year,” said Young, who kicked all of the Warriors’ extra points. “Even though we’re not in the same environment we normally are, we just want to play football. It’s what we love to do.”
Montoursville certainly loved the game Friday. The only point it might have had an issue with was in the fourth quarter when the Mustangs’ Christian Register completed a 40-yard touchdown bomb to Corey Reinard.
“They are quick and aggressive, and when they read run, they are coming,” Hatter said. “We had some open receivers We just didn’t have enough time to get some of those passes off.”
The Mustangs will have a little time to lick their wounds after the loss. Their next game is against Lewisburg on Sept. 25. Montoursville will head to Central Columbia next week as it hopes to move to 2-0.
MONTOURSVILLE 56, MIDD-WEST 7
Score by quarters
Midd-West (0-1) 0 0 0 7 — 7
Montoursville (1-0) 21 14 21 0 — 56
First quarter
MTV—Maddix Dalena 44 pass to Dylan Moll (Dillon Young kick) 9:11
MTV—Moll 47 run (Young kick) 5:34
MTV—Rocco Pulizzi 24 run (Young kick) 3:54
Second quarter
MTV—Pulizzi 47 run (Young kick) 8:32
MTV—Calgero Signor 1 run (Young kick) 2:26
Third quarter
MTV—Dalena 7 pass to Signor (Young kick) 5:41
MTV—Isaiah Fenner 42 interception return (Young kick) 3:35
MTV—Marco Pulizzi 51 interception return (Young kick) 2:01
Fourth quarter
MW—Christian Regester 40 pass to Corey Reinard (Ethan Schlief kick) 10:06
TEAM STATISTICS
MW MTV
First downs 5 12
Rushes-yards 24-58 24-185
Passing 4-12-2 12-15-1
Passing yards 66 175
Fumbles-lost 4-2 3-0
Penalties-yards 7-59 3-24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 15-37; Christian Regester 2 (-4); Austin Dorman 4-12; Cory Weiand 1 (-1); Caden Wolfley 2-14. Montoursville: Rocco Pulizzi 10-120 (2 TD); Dylan Moll 2-45 (TD); Dylan Bennett 2-3; Calogero Signor 3-3 (TD); Maddix Dalena 1 (-1); Dylan Blackwell 5-10; Zach Barnes 1-5.
Passing—Midd-West: Christian Regester 4-12-3 66 yards TD. Montoursville: Maddix Dalena 11-14-1 160 yards 2 TD; Bryce Eberhart 1-15.
Receiving—Midd-West: Hunter Wolfley 1-0; Corey Reinard 2-54 (TD); Everest Wilson 1-12. Montoursville: Dillion Young 2-41; Zach Barnes 1-15; Dylan Moll 3-70 (TD); Rocco Pulizzi 1-1; Dylan Bennett 2-30; Ethan Lepley 1-4; Calogero Signor 2-14 (TD).
Interceptions — Midd-West: Everest Wilson 1. Montoursville: Dillon Young, Isaiah Fenner, Marco Pulizzi.
Records: Midd-West 0-1. Montoursville 1-0.