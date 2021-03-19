By Elton Hayes
Iowa and Penn State head into the second day of the NCAA Wrestling Tournament as the top two teams.
Meanwhile, Bucknell’s Zach Hartman became the first Bucknell wrestler to advance to the quarterfinals since 2018, by winning his two matches on Friday at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The Hawkeyes opened the three-day tournament with a field-best 33.5 points, while the Nittany Lions finished the day with 28 points.
Minnesota placed seventh behind 16.5 points.
Penn State’s advanced seven to the quarterfinals. Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141), Brady Berge (157), Carter Sartocci (174), Aaron Brooks (184), Michael Beard (197) and Greg Kerkvliet (285) will wrestle in today’s quarterfinals.
Berge’s 3-2 win over Kaleb Young of Iowa gave the Hawkeyes their only loss during Thursday’s wrestling.
Hartman beat Gardner-Web’s Roderick Mosley by an 8-6 decision, before beating Peyton Hall of West Virginia, 6-0. Hartman will face Mekhi Lewis of Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals.
Hartman is the first Bison to reach the quarterfinals since 141-pounder Tyler Smith did at the 2018 NCAA Championships. Smith, the 12th seed at those championships, was the first Bison to reach the quarterfinals since current assistant coach Kevin LeValley. As a senior in 2011, LeValley rolled into the 149-pound bracket’s round of eight behind a pair of major decisions. LeValley went on to secure All-American accolades for the second year in a row by placing seventh.
Southern Columbia graduate Jaret Lane dropped his first match of the tournament, a 6-3 decision to No. 19 Eric Bennett of Wisconsin at 125 pounds for Lehigh University. He then bounced back to pin Micah Roes of Binghamton in 6:14. He wrestles Liam Cronin of Nebraska in the next round of the consolations.
Iowa has eight in the quarterfinals. Spencer Lee (125), Austin DeSanto (133), Jaydin Eierman (141), Max Murin (149), Alex Marinelli (165), Michael Kemerer (174), Jacob Warner (197) and Tony Cassioppi (285) are still alive in the championship bracket.
Minnesota’s six-seed Brayton Lee (149) and one-seed Gable Steveson (285 pounds) advance to the quarterfinals. Steveson and Kerkvilet will face each other in the quarterfinals.
Nazareth High’s Sammy Sasso also rolls into the quarterfinals. The No. 1-seed at 149 pounds for Ohio State won his first match by pin, but eked out an 11-10 win over No. 17-seed Kyle Parko of Fresno State.
Mifflin County’s Hilday brothers are also in the quarterfinals for North Carolina State. Hayden Hilday is the No. 2-seed at 157 pounds. He picked up bonus points in his two victories, and will face No. 23-seed Jacob Wright of Wyoming. Brother Trent is the No. 2-seed at 184 pounds for the Wolfpack. He won both his matches by technical fall, and will face No. 7-seed Brit Wilson of Northern Illinois.
Bloomsburg University’s Cole Rone, a Benton High School graduate, won his preliminary bout, but lost his next two matches to see his season come to an end.
The victory by Rhone was the first by a Bloomsburg wrestler at the national tournament since Josh Veltre, Mike Dessino, Rich Perry, Bryce Busler and Justin Grant each won at least one match at the 2014 NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships in Oklahoma City.
Today’s quarterfinals begin at 11 a.m. and continue at 3 p.m. The semifinal round begins at 8 p.m.