Iowa and Penn State enter the final day of the NCAA Wrestling Championship in the top two spots in the team race.
The Hawkeyes carry a field-best 109 points into today, while the Nittany Lions have accumulated 94.5 points through the first two days.
Penn State has four wrestlers going for national titles tonight, while Iowa has three.
Bucknell junior Zach Hartman clinched All-America status, and became just the second Bison to reach the semifinals, but was topped one win short of the championship bout.
Iowa’s Spencer Lee, a Franklin Regional High alumnus, will wrestler Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney in the championship at 125 pounds.
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young draws Oklahoma State’s Dalton Fix in the 133-pound championship.
Iowa’s Jaydin Eierman will wrestle Penn State’s Nick Lee in the championship at 141 pounds.
Nazareth graduate Sammy Sasso of Ohio State advance to the 149 championship, where he’ll draw North Carolina’s Austin O`Connor.
At 174 pounds, Penn State’s Carter Starocci matches up against Iowa’s Michael Kemerer, a Franklin Regional High alumnus.
Penn State’s Aaron Brooks and North Carolina State’s Trent Hidlay, who went to Mifflin County, will wrestle for the championship at 184 pounds.
Hartman, seeded fifth, lost a 9-2 decision against Stanford’s Shane Griffith, seeded eighth, in the semifinals. With the score tied 2-2 in the third period, but Griffith having the riding time point locked, Hartman had to attack aggressively.
Griffith took advantage of Hartman’s pressing, and as the Bison lost his balance, Griffith got a six-point move to seal his win. Hartman will face Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole, seeded sixth, in the consolation semifinals. The winner will wrestle for third.
Southern Columbia graduate Jaret Lane, a Lehigh junior, was eliminated in the third consolation round at 125 pounds.
Lane, seeded 14th, was topped by No. 12 Michael DeAugustino of Northwestern by 2-1 decision. Each Lane and DeAugustino escaped once, but DeAugustino earned a point from having more than a minute of riding time.
Lane (10-2) started his day with a 13-12 win over Nebraska’s Liam Cronin, seeded 13th, in the second consolation round. Lane was keyed by a second-period takedown and four-point near fall.