STATE COLLEGE — Iowa claimed its second consecutive, and 37th all-time Big Ten wrestling team championship this weekend as the Hawkeyes recorded a field-best 157.5 points during the two-day Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center.
Penn State placed second (124 points), followed by Nebraska (104.5 points), Michigan (92 points) and Purdue (76 points) to round out the top five.
Penn State will send nine wrestlers to the NCAA Championships in two weeks in St. Louis.
Sophomore Aaron Brooks (No. 1) claimed his second straight Big Ten title at 184 pounds after earning a 10-5 decision against Nebraska’s Taylor Venz (No. 6) at 184 pounds. Brooks recorded 3:03 in riding time in the victory.
“It’s a great opportunity to glorify God, and just come out here and compete to the best of my abilities,” Brooks said. “It’s a great feeling knowing that your hard work is paying off and that you’re in the right place with the right coaches and the right people.”
No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young became Penn State’s first Big Ten champion with his 5-2 decision over Iowa’s Austin DeSanto (No. 2) at 133 pounds. Bravo-Young’s win handed DeSanto his first loss of the season. DeSanto is one of five Hawkeye wrestlers who hail from Pennsylvania. He prepped at Exeter High.
The conference championship is the first for Bravo-Young, who wrestled for the Big Ten title at 133 last year but fell to Northwestern’s Sebastian Rivera.
“I didn’t win last year, and sitting back and looking at the bigger picture, just coming where I come from, not many people have done that,” Bravo-Young said. “It’s cool to be the first, and I’m just grateful and blessed to be where I am.”
No. 1 Jaydin Eierman and No. 2 Nick Lee competed in one of the day’s most tightly contested matches in the 141 final in which Eierman earned a 6-5 decision to give Iowa its second Big Ten title of the event.
Sunday’s 174-pound championship featured a heavy Pennsylvania presence as Iowa’s top-seeded Michael Kemerer (Franklin Regional Area High) faced Penn State freshman Carter Starocci (No. 3). Kemerer gave the Hawkeyes their fourth championship of the day as he recorded a 7-2 decision against Starocci.
Starocci earned conference honors as Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Brooks claimed the accolade last season.
Sunday marked the second consecutive title match at 141 pounds for Lee.
At 125 pounds, Freshman Robert Howard (No. 11) was defeated by Northwestern’s Michael DeAugustino (No. 8) by way of a 4-2 decision. Howard placed sixth in his first Big Ten Championships and will head to the NCAA Championships.
Fellow Nittany Lions’ freshman Michael Beard (No. 7) place sixth after Northwestern’s Lucas Davison (No. 5) picked up the 6-4 decision 197 pounds. Greg Kerkvliet (No. 7) lost a 9-0 major decision to Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi (No. 3) placed third at 285 pounds in the day’s third-place match.
Penn State’s Joe Lee (No. 6) lost a 10-6 decision against Northwestern’s David Ferrante (No. 12) in the seventh-place meet at 165 pounds, and Brady Berge (No. 5) took a medical forfeit against Purdue’s Kendall Coleman (No. 4) in the 157-pound fifth-place match.
Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Brooks (184 pounds) were named 2021 first-team All-Big Ten selections after the tournament.
The Nittany Lions’ nine NCAA-bound wrestlers will now focus their training and attention on the NCAA Championship in St. Louis on March 18-20. Brooks, Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Joe Lee, Starocci, Beard, Howard, Berge and Kerkvliet will represent Penn State at the NCAAs.
Seven Penn State wrestlers qualified for last year’s NCAAs, five of whom received top-five seeds for the two-day event before the NCAA canceled all sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think guys wrestled well, I think some guys wrestled not so well,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “More than anything, to me, I see great effort… We’ve got tight as a group here, and figured some things out, and (we’ll) be better at the nationals.”