Eight programs were represented on the preseason All-Big Ten team released this week.
Iowa and Illinois led the way with two selections apiece.
Hawkeyes’ senior center Luka Garza was named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year, as well as group’s first-team center. Teammate Joe Wieskamp, a junior, was named first-team at forward/guard. Garza was a unanimous selection.
The Illinois duo of sophomore center Kofi Cockburn and junior guard Ayo Dosunmu garnered accolades as first-team selections. Dosunmu joined Garza as a unanimous selection.
Indiana sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Michigan State junior forward Aaron Henry, Minnesota junior guard Marcus Carr, Purdue junior forward Trevion Williams, Rutgers senior guard Geo Baker and Wisconsin senior forward Nate Reuvers rounded out the 10-player team.
Penn State will be led by interim coach Jim Ferry this season following the October resignation of nine-year coach Pat Chambers. While Penn State hasn’t released a full schedule for the season, the Nittany Lions will play at Virginia Tech on Dec. 8 as part of this season’s ACC-Big Ten Challenge.