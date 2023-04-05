LEWISBURG — Danville wasted little time in bouncing back from Monday's one-run effort in a loss to Midd-West.
On Wednesday against Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II rival Lewisburg, the Ironmen scored five runs in the second inning, and Danville picked up a 9-5 win over the Green Dragons at Brandon Kramm Field.
Slippery Rock University commit Mason Raup led the offensive effort, slugging thee doubles.
“You can’t say enough about him,” said Danville coach Devin Knorr. “He’s got such a good approach at the plate, such a positive mindset.”
The victory gives Danville (3-1 overall, 1-1 HAC-II) a crucial win in the race for the HAC-II division title. The Ironmen will next be in action on Saturday, taking the long bus trip up to Athens for a non-league contest against the Wildcats.
The first eight batters of the second inning for the Ironmen all reached base. Kaleb Stetler started off the inning with an infield single, followed up with a walk by Garrett Hoffman. Then, Carter Raup and Connor Sharpe each hit RBI singles to give the visitors an early advantage.
Two more base hits and an error later, and Lewisburg starting pitcher Jack Blough was chased off the mound for Shea Girton.
The early lead was key, according to Danville starting pitcher Cole Duffy.
“It gives me a lot of confidence out on the mound,” said Duffy. “I had a big cushion to work with.”
The Lewisburg (2-2, 1-1) offense clawed one run back in the bottom half of the inning, then went dormant for the next four innings.
Duffy lasted five innings, allowing the lone run and striking out five.
“I thought Cole was outstanding,” said Knorr. “He did an excellent job of changing speeds, moving in-and-out, and up-and-down.”
The Ironmen tallied another run in the fourth, with Reece McCarthy scoring on an error after hitting a one-out single. Two more runs would score in the fifth on RBI singles by McCarthy and Lincoln Diehl.
Raup hit his third double in the seventh, scoring after stealing third and an error. Raup also had three hits, including a triple against the Mustangs on Monday.
“When he goes, we go,” said Knorr. “Outstanding work to set the table, and get the guys behind him going.”
Knorr identified defense as a differentiator from Monday’s loss. The Ironmen recorded three errors in the loss compared to just one on Wednesday.
“I think that’s a function of our pitchers throwing strikes,” said the longtime coach. “I thought our kids were into the game all the time, both the players on the field and off the field.”
Lewisburg mounted a comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh. Cohen Hoover, Max Mitchell, and Blough all tallied RBI hits during the frame.
DANVILLE 9, LEWISBURG 5
Danville;050;120;1 – 9-12-1
Lewisburg;010;000;4 – 5-10-3
Cole Duffy, Wyatt Shultz (6) and M. Raup. Jack Blough, Shea Girton (2), Nate Gable (6) and Girton, Max Mitchell (2).
WP: Duffy. LP: Blough.
Danville: Mason Raup, 3 doubles, RBI; Reese McCarthy, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Lincoln Diehl, 2-for-4, RBI; Carter Raup, 2-for-4, RBI; Conner Sharpe, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Lewisburg: Michael Casale, 3-for-4; Blough, 2-for-4; Mitchell, 1-for-3, RBI; Cohen Hoover, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Landen Wagner, 1-for-4, double, RBI.