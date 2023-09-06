Danville rolled up a lot of impressive numbers in routing Line Mountain last week in a nonleague contest, but there is one that stuck out the most to coach Carl Majer.
It’s the eight in the penalty column.
“We have to clean up our blocking schemes,” Majer said of his team that was plagued by holding calls in the 51-13 win over the Eagles. “When we engage (with the defense), we have to limit the holding calls. You may not agree with the calls, but the flag came out of the referee’s pocket.”
It will be the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II opener for the Ironmen, and their first road game of the season.
“It’s not a three-hour trip or anything, but you always have to avoid a slow start on the road, and there are different kinds of distractions,” Majer said. “It’s also Homecoming (for Central Columbia). It’s something I learned from (former Berwick) coach (George) Curry. You have to be prepared for any scenario (in a road game).”
It’s a contest that the Ironmen rolled in last year, winning 69-0, and it precedes probably Danville’s toughest two-game stretch of the season — a rematch of the District 4 Class 3A title game at home with Loyalsock and a road trip to Southern Columbia, where the Tigers will be looking to avenge one of the worst regular-season losses of the Jim Roth era.
“I learned a long time ago, you can’t look past anybody,” Majer said. “We’re not thinking about Loyalsock or Southern Columbia, just Central Columbia.”
The Ironmen (2-0) have to be prepared for a different look Blue Jays team. Central Columbia didn’t score an offensive touchdown in its opener, a loss to Shikellamy, but last week against Mifflinburg, was able roll up nearly 400 yards of total offense. Sophomore quarterback Caius Morrow threw for 237 yards and three scores, while the Blue Jays had two wideouts — Eli Book and Grant Snavely — top 100 yards receiving.
It will be a different task than the option offense that Danville had to deal with last week. Neither Bloomsburg nor Line Mountain provided much test to the Ironmen’s pass defense.
Cameron Kiersch leads the defense with 15 tackles, while sophomore Landon Kehoe is second with 10 stops. Defensive end Chase Miller has five tackles for a loss in two games for the Ironmen.
The Central Columbia defense has struggled against the pass over the first two weeks of the season. Shikellamy’s Brody Rebuck threw a 75-yard TD against the Blue Jays, and Mifflinburg quarterback Chad Martin threw four touchdowns and topped 400 yards against the Blue Jays.
Now Central Columbia has to figure out a way to stop the big-play passing game of the Ironmen. Junior Madden Patrick has thrown for nine touchdowns this season, and is averaging a whopping 21.5 yards per completion so far this season.
Three different Danville receivers — Aaron Johnson, Kiersch and Cole Duffey — have multiple TD receptions this season.