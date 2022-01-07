SUNBURY — For one quarter Friday, it looked like Danville had yet to shake out of its shooting slump.
After scoring fewer than 40 points in a road loss to Montoursville earlier in the week, the Ironmen managed just two field goals and five points against Shikellamy at Lockcuff Gymnasium in the first quarter of a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contest.
However, to the Ironmen, Friday night's early struggles seemed a little different.
"We really rushed our shots on Tuesday, and it really bled over into our defense," Danville junior Carson Persing said. "We felt comfortable. It was a matter of getting something to go in."
After scoring just 46 points in their last five quarters, Persing hit 8 3-pointers and the Ironmen scored 66 points in the final three quarters to rout the Braves, 71-45, and snap a two-game slide.
"We're still trying to find our identity," Danville coach Gary Grozier said. "We shot really poorly on Tuesday night; we couldn't hit water if we threw it in the ocean. Tonight, we did good things on defense. That helped spark our offense, and get us back on the right track."
That defense came in the front of a full-court, man-to-man defense that forced 28 turnovers. Zach Gordon led the way with eight steals, and it was the defense that got the Ironmen's offense going in the second quarter.
"It's really hard to simulate what Danville does defensively with your jayvee team. Our guys got away with some passes in practice this week that didn't Danville didn't let them get away with (in the game)," Shikellamy coach Bill Zeigler said. "Give Danville credit: they sped us up and got us playing a little faster than we are comfortable doing."
The Braves (5-4 overall, 4-3 HAC-I) used eight straight points — capped by a jumper from Cameron Lenner — to take a 14-12 lead with 4:22 left in the first half.
That's when Danville (6-2, 4-1) got a spark from its defense and bench, while Persing started to heat up from the outside. Cade Cush came off the bench and didn't score, but he had four rebounds — three on the offensive end — and two steals. Hayden Winn also added 10 points off the bench.
"I think we are getting a lot of energy off our bench," Grozier said. "I think we need to get deeper. We're trying to play more guys to get that depth."
Persing hit a driving basket to start a half-ending 16-2 run that gave the Ironmen a 27-16 lead. Persing scored all eight of his first-half points in the run.
Lenner scored the opening basket of the second half to cut the Danville lead to single digits. Persing countered with eight points in the first two minutes of the half as Danville went on a 15-2 run to take a 42-20 lead on a Gordon foul shot with 4:35 left in the third quarter.
"It was a matter of taking good shots," Persing said. "We moved the ball on offense, and when we weren't making shots to start the game, we didn't let affect our defense."
Shikellamy got its deficit back to fewer than 20 points a few times, but the Braves never found an answer for Persing, who hit six second-half 3-pointers.
Shikellamy cut it to 41-29 on a three-point play by Asher Moyer late in the quarter, but Persing hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to push the lead back to 15.
Along with Persing and Winn, Gordon also finished in double digits with 11 points. In addition to his seven steals, Gordon also had five assists.
Mason Deitrich led Shikellamy with 11 points, while Lenner finished with nine.
DANVILLE 71, SHIKELLAMY 45
Danville (6-2) 71
Mason Raup 3 0-0 6; Carson Persing 10 0-2 28; Zach Gordon 5 1-2 11; Connor Kozick 4 0-0 8; Dameon White 1 1-3 3; Hayden Winn 4 1-2 10; Lane Berkey 2 0-0 5. Totals 29 3-9 71.
3-point goals: Persing 8, Winn, Berkey.
Did not score: Cade Cush, Luke Huron, Braeden Hess, Ethan Morrison.
Shikellamy (5-4) 45
Ryan Williams 3 1-2 7; Cameron Lenner 3 2-4 9; John Peifer 3 0-0 6; Trey Wallace 1 1-2 3; Mason Deitrich 5 0-1 11; Asher Moyer 1 3-3 5; Caleb Kashner 0 2-4 2; Luke Snyder 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 9-18 45.
3-point goals: Lenner, Deitrich.
Did not score: Xavier Fashawn, Jarvel Antompietri.
Score by quarters
Danville;5;22;22;22 — 71
Shikellamy;6;10;13;16 — 45
JV score: Shikellamy, 50-35. High scorers: Shik, Snyder, 16; Dan, Hoffman 9, Morrison, 9.