DANVILLE — The gap between Danville and Wyomissing, which has represented the eastern part of the state in the last two PIAA Class 3A championship games, was a big one in each of the last two seasons.
Those two seasons ended for Danville in the state semifinals and the state quarterfinals, respectively. To be sure, all but a small handful of programs in the state would gladly trade places with the Ironmen in a heartbeat.
The results in those rounds the last two years were largely disappointing for the Ironmen. Two years ago, Danville fell by 30 points to Wyomissing. Last year, the Ironmen lost by 28 points to Neumann-Goretti, which went on to fall by 36 to Wyomissing in the state semifinal.
This year’s Ironmen squad, however, was one with the potential to narrow that gap, and perhaps even have an opportunity to burst through that glass ceiling.
And while it is of little consolation to this year’s Ironmen squad, particularly to the extremely talented class of seniors that saw their high school careers come to a heartbreaking close on Friday night on their home field with a 21-19 loss to Wyomissing, Friday night’s game showed that Danville’s program has progressed, and there’s now only a razor-thin distance between the Ironmen and that next level.
And that next level is one that the current group of talented underclassmen are that much more well equipped to take Danville to in the coming years, thanks in no small part to this year’s seniors.
“The kids work really hard. We thought we closed the gap. It doesn’t make us feel any better right now, but there’s a lot of young kids in the program that have worked really hard, a lot of guys that have made a lot of plays for us on the field,” said Danville coach Mike Brennan. “We’re losing some seniors that we can’t replace, but I think those seniors leave a legacy of expectation that our young kids understand now and will put the time in during the offseason, and we’ll come back next year and be ready to go.
“But right now, my heart goes out for these kids, and I’m so proud of them.”
For much of the first half, it looked like more of the same of how Danville’s last two seasons ended, as Wyomissing’s running game and its precise Wing T attack largely pinned Danville back as the Spartans had 217 first-half yards, including 186 on the ground, to just 70 yards for Danville, as Wyomissing ran 37 plays to just 18 for the Ironmen en route to a 21-6 halftime lead.
But unlike so many of Wyomissing’s opponents over the years that have been worn down by the Spartans’ relentless rushing attack, similar to how many local teams have been worn down by Southern Columbia’s Wing T offense, Danville didn’t buckle in the second half.
Instead, the Ironmen got stronger and went from hanging by a thread to having a legitimate chance to knock off the two-time defending Eastern champion.
After Wyomissing coach Bob Wolfrum elected to take points off the scoreboard following a roughing the kicker penalty on a successful field goal on the Spartans’ opening drive of the second half, Danville came up with a huge stop on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line.
It didn’t look promising as the Ironmen had a third-and-10 from the 1 on their ensuing drive, but senior quarterback Zach Gordon hit one of those underclassmen, sophomore running back Cameron Kiersch, for a 23-yard reception to get Danville out from the shadow of its end zone.
There was still much more to go, however, and the Ironmen somehow managed to get all of it, capping an 11-play, 99-yard drive as Gordon found Kiersch again, this time in the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown pass.
After another big stop on defense by Danville, the Ironmen continued to claw back, as a comparatively shorter 65-yard drive was capped by Gordon’s three-yard touchdown run. A big 53-yard completion from Gordon to another one of those underclassmen, Aaron Johnson, flipped the field and pinned back the Spartans for the first time all night.
A lost fumble by Wyomissing, which uncharacteristically put the ball on the ground four times on the evening, gave Danville the ball back. While the Ironmen were stopped on their ensuing drive, a booming 50-yard punt by another underclassman, Garrett Hoffman, pinned Wyomissing back at its own 17, and the Spartans were later forced to punt themselves, giving Danville its one last chance.
And while the 33-yard field goal attempt by Johnson sailed barely wide left, that heartbreaking miss was a microcosm of how thin that gap now is between Danville and Wyomissing.
“We had opportunities to win the game, there were balls on the ground that we didn’t get, but we just didn’t make enough plays to win the game,” said Brennan. “You want to have a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter this time of year, but we fell just short.”
While certainly of no comfort right now, just short is definitely progress from far short. and although this year’s seniors will be very difficult to replace, Brennan and his stable of talented underclassmen will no doubt get to work right away in the offseason as Danville looks to completely eliminate that gap in the future.