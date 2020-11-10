Danville seniors Ian Persing and Jagger Dressler led the football team onto the field before every game this season.
Persing typically carries a large sledgehammer, signifying an Ironman, and gathers his teammates in the end zone.
Before Saturday's District 4 Class 3A championship game at Montoursville, Persing had a specific message for the team. He talked about the game being a tone-setter for the Danville program.
"We've been to a bunch of district championships and not broken through," Persing said. "The coaches really stuck with us the whole way though. We all believed and we all had trust in each other."
The Ironmen fell behind 21-7 at halftime Saturday, and appeared headed for another loss in a district championship game. However, Persing's words weren't just lip service.
Turns out an icy resolve had formed in a senior class that had been to three football district finals and four straight district title games in boys basketball with just one gold medal — in basketball — to show for it.
Persing and Dressler spoke passionately at halftime, stressing that they didn't want Danville's season to end just yet.
"We were focused; we weren't down. There were a couple of heads down, but we had teammates picking them up," senior lineman Brady Hill said. "We were focused, though we knew we had to pick it up."
Danville's defense dominated the second half, holding the potent Montoursville offense (51 points per game) to no points in the final two quarters, keying the rally from 14 points down to a 10-point victory.
"It so awesome to win it with your brothers, to battle for it — I mean really battle for it," Hill said. "Shut them down in the second half; it's such an amazing feeling."
Hill was all over the place in the second half, providing a relentless pass rush with fellow senior Tyler Simas. The prevailing theme in the fourth quarter was one of the two Danville defensive linemen beating a Montoursville lineman to begin pursuit of quarterback Maddix Dalena. That, or a Warriors lineman frantically grabbing one of their jerseys as they went by.
"I was just trying to make a play from my team," Hill said.
Danville coach Mike Brennan said that everything that happened in the second half is a testament to his team, and how they bought-in to his plan when he got the job early in the year.
"You saw the toughness in the second half. I'm just so proud of (the team), the school and the community," Brennan said. "All the hard work that these kid put in. I told them when I get the job in January, they didn't choose me — I chose them. We didn't know what the spring and summer was going to bring when I got the job. We had do a lot of teaching in June and July to get this point."
All of the work paid off with a berth in the state quarterfinals, where the Ironmen (8-1) get to host a state playoff game. Archbishop Carroll (2-2) visits Ironmen Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday.