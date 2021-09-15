It’s been a whirlwind last five days for the Danville High football team, on-and-off the field.
The Ironmen went from a road game at Lewisburg last Friday to a home game on Saturday with Hughesville after the Green Dragons had COVID issues forcing the cancellation of that game.
After having their walkthrough for the Green Dragons, the Ironmen had about a day-and-a-half to prepare for the Spartans.
“It was certainly a solid win for us,” Brennan said of the 51-6 victory. “We had about 40 hours to prepare, and handled it pretty well.”
Now the Ironmen (3-0) travel to their toughest test so far in the regular season — Loyalsock — on Friday at 7 p.m.
Brennan likens the Lancers to the North Schuylkill team they scrimmaged in the preseason.
“We went on the road (in the scrimmage), and played well against them. They want to throw the ball vertically, and they have a real good running game,” Brennan said. “We were tested (on the road) in the scrimmage, and we handled it pretty well.
“How well we answer that kind of test in the regular remains to be seen.”
The Lancers (2-1) fell to Southern Columbia, 55-15, in a game that Loyalsock’s offense gave Southern Columbia’s defense some issues.
“The speed and aggressiveness that Southern Columbia plays with should have us prepared for (this game),” said Loyalsock coach Justin VanFleet, whose team plays rival Montoursville next week. “We hope that we can reach that level this week (against Danville).”
Junior running back Davion Hill, who missed last season with an injury, ran for 126 yards and a touchdown for the Lancers.
“He’s very athletic with a lot wiggle to him. He’s a smart football player. He’s very savvy with the ball in his hands,” Brennan said. “He’s going to be a challenge for us to bottle him up.”
VanFleet said Hill and the running game have done well so far for the Lancers.
“That’s been our strength,” he said. “Most of our veterans came back on our offensive line.”
The task of stopping Hill falls to the Danville defense led by Mason Raup. The junior has had double-digit tackles in each game this season, and leads the team with 35 tackles, including 30 solo stops. His running mate at linebacker — senior Gabe Benjamin — has 22 tackles this season. Freshman defensive tackle Lincoln Diehl has four tackles for a loss in the last two games.
“We feel comfortable on the defensive end,” Benjamin said. “We trust each other, and we’ve been expanding everything we did last year.”
Sophomore Taylor Gee won a tight preseason battle for the starting quarterback, and has been a dynamic run-pass threat for the Lancers. He’s thrown for 535 yards and four scores, while rushing for 99 yards.
“He’s a good athlete, and their play-action game is outstanding,” Brennan said. “They are going to test our secondary down field.”
Danville’s secondary has picked off seven passes this season, led by two each by Zach Gordon and Cameron Kiersch.
Brennan has stressed all season about the need to become a more physical team. The Ironmen’s offensive line has paved the way for 751 yards on the ground, led by Ty Stauffer has rushed for a team-high 417 yards and six touchdowns, topping 100 yards in each of the first three games. Aaron Johnson has averaged 19 yards per carry on the ground.
“The offensive line has done a great job protecting the quarterback, and we’re starting be a little more physical upfront,” Brennan said. “The defense was a little ahead in that respect, but the kids are coming together.”
The Ironmen have yet to unleash Gordon in the running game. He has 71 yards on the ground in three games on just 14 carries. He’s been nearly flawless since three interceptions in the first half against Mifflinburg in the opener. Gordon is 31-of-39 for 505 yards and nine touchdowns.
Carson Persing — who broke 2019 graduate Shane Kozick’s school record for career receptions in the game against Hughesville — has 17 catches for 329 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson averages 20 yards per grab, and sophomore Hayden Winn has two touchdown catches.