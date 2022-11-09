Fifteen days is an eternity when you’re young so it must feel like forever to the Danville High football team since they’ve stepped on the field.
“We’re ready to play a football game. We got a lot of fundamental work and situational work done that you don’t normally get done during the season,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “But we’re sick of practice at this point, and ready to get back at it.”
The undefeated Ironmen open the playoffs hosting Athens at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals. The game was moved from Friday night due to expected rains from Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall late Wednesday in Florida.
Danville will return to the field for the first time since its regular-season finale on Oct. 28, a 70-8 victory on the road over Huntingdon. With two routs to end the season, and last week’s bye, the Ironmen are as healthy as they’ve been in Brennan’s three years at the helm.
“The kids look good, and they feel good. They don’t have too much wear and tear on their bodies (heading into the playoffs),” Brennan said. “We haven’t had to use (quarterback) Zach Gordon in the running game in weeks. We are very fresh. We got a chance to play a lot of kids, and we have a little more depth heading into the postseason.”
It’s a rematch of a 2020 matchup in the district final as well — a 43-0 Danville win — in which several Danville players — Carson Persing, Aaron Johnson and Zach Gordon — played significant roles as sophomores in that victory. and this year’s leading rusher for Athens — Caleb Nichols — led the Wildcats in rushing in the 2020 matchup.
Athens rolled in its quarterfinal, 37-7 over Montoursville. The Wildcats had limped into the playoffs dropping two of their last three — albeit to top-ranked-in-Class A Canton and 10-0 Tioga, N.Y., who are the defending Class D state champions.
The Wildcats will attack the Ironmen defense through the air. Athens has topped 100 yards on the ground just three times in 11 games Nichols leads the team with 625 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
“They want to spread you out, and take shots down the field,” Brennan said. “It’s going to be a test for our secondary, and a test for up front guys to get pressure on the quarterback.”
Five different Athens receivers have at least 18 catches, and four of those pass catchers are at least 6 feet tall. Leading receiver Luke Horton (40 catches, 572 yards, 9 TDs) is 6-foot-2, while sophomore Xavier Watson (22 catches, 319 yards, 2 TDs) is 6-foot-4.
Even the Wildcats’ quarterback is big. Mason Lister is a two-year starter, and has thrown for 1,751 yards and 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Lister is a 6-foot-4 senior.
“They have big bodies on the edge, and we have to be great tacklers,” Brennan said.
That shouldn’t be a problem for a defense that’s allowing just 3.6 points per game this season. Danville has seven shutouts this season, and has allowed just one score in its last 22 quarters of play. The Ironmen have gotten dominant play from their linebackers this season. Mason Raup leads the team with 112 tackles, while Cade Cush is second with 73. Danville’s four linebackers — Raup, Cush, Cam Kiersch and Ty Brown-Stauffer — all have at least 10 tackles for a loss this season, and have combined for 52 tackles for a loss this season.
Danville’s offense has been clicking on all cylinders averaging 50.8 points per game, and Zach Gordon has thrown just one more incompletion (25) than he has touchdown passes this season (24). He’s thrown for 1,563 yards and just one interception. The Ironmen’s top three pass catchers — Persing, Johnson and Raup — all average at least 20 yards per grab. Persing leads the way with 38 catches for 801 yards and a school-record 18 receiving touchdowns.
Brown-Stauffer leads the team on the ground with 892 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground, but for all those gaudy offensive numbers, Danville really hasn’t had to reach into its bag of tricks.
“We installed a lot of things this summer, that really haven’t run yet this year,” Brennan said.
And there is another inspiration this week for Danville. For a team with big-time postseason aspirations, Brennan wants his team to recognize they are only guaranteed to play Saturday.
“It’s really important that we really have two more guaranteed days together,” Brennan said on Wednesday night. “We have to play well, and take care of business if we want more time together.”
The winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal plays the winner of Loyalsock (10-1) and Mifflinburg (9-2), which is also at 1 p.m. on Saturday.