Danville faced a top-five team in the state in Class 3A last week, and survived its first test of the season, when it beat No. 5 Loyalsock.
“We needed the four-quarter test from a physical, and conditioning standpoint,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “It got us more dialed in, and tuned up.”
That’s certainly a good thing for the Ironmen who follow the Lancers with another big-time clash. This time Danville (4-0), who moved up to No. 2 in the pennlive.com Class 3A statewide rankings this week, will host five-time defending Class 2A state champion Southern Columbia (3-1) on Friday night.
Danville hasn’t beaten the Tigers since a 28-18 win in 2010, and the Ironmen’s biggest issue might be mental. Not only have the Tigers dominated the series over the last 12 years, but last year’s meeting was also a 55-3 loss at Ironmen Stadium.
Sometimes Southern Columbia’s biggest advantage as Loyalsock coach Justin Van Fleet put it after the Lancers dealt the Tigers their first regular-season loss to a District 4 team since 2011 is the prestige of the program.
“Once I realized underneath those black jerseys, those kids are the same as ours,” Van Fleet said. “I approached it differently.”
Interestingly enough, Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth felt maybe that Southern Columbia’s tradition was the biggest issue for his team early in the season. The Tigers fell behind by two scores at halftime in its opener against Berwick, before rallying to win the game, and the same thing happened two weeks ago, in the loss to the Lancers.
“You can’t expect it to happen when you’re playing a good football team. Berwick is a good football team, and obviously, this is a good football team,” Roth said after the Loyalsock loss. “You have to be motivated. They have to understand we have a target on our backs every game. We just have to do a better job as a team.
“We have to buy into the fact we have to make it happen. Things aren’t going to happen for us just because we are Southern Columbia. When you play teams like Berwick and Loyalsock, they are going to be intimidated.”
Danville, which has won the last two District 4 Class 3A championship games, has enough experience in big games that the Tigers’ pedigree shouldn’t play a factor.
“We’ve been very good all season in only worrying about what we are doing,” Brennan said. “We haven’t had a bad practice all season. We obviously know they are going to have a lot of emotion, and Southern Columbia is going to want to come out, and play well.”
The plan for stopping the Tigers is easy, the execution of it will be hard. The Danville defense can’t allow the big play from the Tigers’ senior running backs — halfback Braeden Wisloski and fullback Wes Barnes. Both Wisloski and Barnes had punt return touchdowns, and touchdown runs of at least 40 yards in last week’s win over Lewisburg.
“You have to try to bottle them up, and not let them have any easy ones,” Brennan said. “We have to make them work for everything they get. They are going to attack the outside of our defense, and our outside linebacker, and secondary better be ready to make tackles.”