As Danville wraps up preparations today for Friday night’s contest with Southern Columbia, the Ironmen have simple goals for the game with the Tigers.
Be competitive, stay healthy and get prepared for the District 4 Class 3A playoffs, which begin next week.
The game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., is a battle of last year’s District 4 Class 3A champion (Danville) and Class 2A champion (Southern Columbia).
The Tigers are 8-1, and are coming off a 49-7 victory over Selinsgrove last week in a game that was tied 7-7 at halftime, but Gavin Garcia scored three third-quarter touchdowns as Southern Columbia broke the game open.
The Tigers offense sputtered because of the Seals defense and mistakes that plagued them early in the game.
“It’s always hard to play behind the sticks, even when your in the other team’s territory,” said Garcia, who has rushed for 1,227 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with five return touchdowns. “We have to clean up some of those penalties so that scoreboard lights up a little more.”
Friday night’s win over the Seals was also the first time all three starting running backs for Southern Columbia — Garcia, Wes Barnes and Braeden Wisloski — have appeared together since Sept. 10 against Loyalsock.
“They are just so explosive. They have multiple guys that score touchdowns from anywhere on the field,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “Then, of course, Garcia is difficult to handle.”
Brennan also said the Ironmen can’t discount the Tigers offensive line. The explosiveness of the running backs has overshadowed Southern Columbia’s front, but Brennan said the line’s ability has been just as key for the Tigers.
“They get off the ball extremely well,” Brennan said. “They play hard, and they are executing their scheme really well.”
That kind of running attack has been a problem in the second half of the season for Danville. The Ironmen have allowed nearly 900 yards over the last three games, and Shamokin running back Max Madden topped 200 yards in Danville’s 42-21 victory last week.
Brennan said it’s something the Ironmen need to cleaned up for the playoffs, but he also pointed to the offenses they’ve played over the last few weeks as part of that as well.
“We’ve played Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Jersey Shore, Shamokin and now Southern Columbia to end the season. We haven’t avoided anybody,” Brennan said. “We are a young team, but we are tested. Our young kids are getting better.”
The downside to that stretch is that Danville is bit banged up. Other than quarterback Zach Gordon who has been out for six weeks, no Danville starter will miss the game, but the Ironmen are nursing all the nicks and bruises that come from such a brutal stretch of the schedule.
However, that has its positives as well.
“It’s money in the bank. Those kids that had to play won’t ever give that experience back,” Brennan said. “We’ve developed a lot of depth, now, once everybody is completely healthy.”
That’s what makes last week’s win over the Indians so important. Brennan said he feels the offensive line played well against Shamokin, and junior running back Ty Stauffer went over 1,000 yards this season (1,063 yards) with his 240-yard, three-touchdown performance.
The win also pushed the Ironmen into the top seed for the District 4 Class 3A playoffs. Danville would get a bye into the semifinals if it clinches the top seed. Danville should be the top seed with a loss, if Selinsgrove beats Montoursville on Friday night.
“I think (the week off) will only help us. The back half of our schedule was so tough,” Brennan said. “It will give us a chance to get healthy.”
The Tigers have wrapped up the top-seed in the Class 2A playoff bracket, and will most likely host Northwest in next week’s District 4 Class 2A quarterfinals.