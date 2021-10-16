SUNBURY — After finishing second in the girls cross-country race at the Shikellamy/PHAC Invitational last year as a freshman, Shaela Kruskie wanted to make sure no one beat her Saturday.
Kruskie won the 2021 title by 16 seconds over Montoursville's Gabrielle Shearer, as only two runners finished within 30 seconds of the Seals sophomore.
"I wanted to get revenge because I came in second here last year," Kruskie said. "I just really wanted it."
The drama came in the team portion of the race as Danville edged Lewisburg, 46-48, for the team title. Shikellamy was third with 90 points.
"I was very pleased with how we ran," Danville coach Jeff Brandt said. "Both teams have gone back and forth. Today was a great meet, and good competition for both teams."
Danville was led by Coyla Bartholomew, who placed fifth in 19:53. The Ironmen topped Lewisburg by five points on Tuesday as part of a quad meet, and Bartholomew said she was still feeling the effort from that race Saturday.
"We had a really hard meet on Tuesday. So today was difficult; I'm still tight from that," Bartholomew said. "We didn't really taper for this. We just used it as a normal meet because districts is what really matters. I went out and gave it my all."
Victoria Bartholomew was right behind her sister in sixth place, and Hannah Bartholomew placed 11th.
"I'm really proud of my teammates," Bartholomew said. "I think pretty much everyone got (personal records), which is exactly what we want at the end of the season."
In such a tight team race, every place matters. Sophomore Alivia Shen was 14th for the Ironmen, and freshman Abril Xu finished in the final scoring place for Danville, crossing the finish line 27th overall, which was 20th in the team standings. The top five finishers for each team count for the team scoring.
"Alivia ran a good, strong race, but Abril ran her best race of the season," Brandt said. "I was tickled pink for her. She's a freshman and she missed middle-school cross-country last year because of COVID. She ran a really superb race."
Lewisburg was led by freshman Alanna Jacob, who was fourth overall in 19:51. Maggie Daly placed ninth, Olivia Beattie was 12th, Grace Evans finished 16th, and Samantha Wakeman was 20th.
While Selinsgrove didn't have enough competitors to compete for the team title, Kruskie made it pretty clear early who was going to win the individual title. A state qualifier last year, she got off to a lead early and expanded it throughout the race.
"I usually have to set the pace, but it's fine for me," Kruskie said. "I put a lot of work in over the summer. One thing I really focused on was hills because last year I would slow when I went up the hill. I ran with my friends, and we did a lot of hill work. It really helped me. I worked on my form, and digging my legs and moving fast up the hill. I think that really helped me shave off a few seconds."
The boys race — which was before the girls — was contested under humid conditions, and the junior varsity runners competed in the rain after the girls. Kruskie said the girls race was in a sweet spot, as far conditions were concerned.
"The weather was a huge factor. It was nice and cool," Kruskie said. "I was just ready. I felt confident, got out strong and kept it going from there."
Kruskie has set her sights set on a strong finish to her sophomore campaign.
"I'm pretty confident," Kruskie said. "I think if I continue my training the way I've been going, I'll be good to go. I'm going to keep putting in the miles."
Other than Shearer, the only runner to finish within 30 seconds of Kruskie was Southern Columbia's Kate Moncavage, another sophomore trying to build on a strong freshman season.
"I feel good," Moncavage said. "I've definitely improved since freshman year. I trained a lot over the summer, and I'm happy with where I'm at now."
Moncavage was third in 19:39, five seconds behind Shearer and 11 seconds ahead of Jacob.
"It was a good race," Moncavage said. "I was just trying to run my race. I know this course — I've run it before — so I was trying to strategize and get out fast.
"I'm pretty happy, but I wish I got a little higher up."
The Tiger said the biggest strategy she employed was on the course's elevation changes.
"I wanted to drive the hills," Moncavage said. "They're pretty short, but they're very steep. I wanted to keep my spot there."
The host Braves had a pair of runners place in the top 10 — Bri Hennett (seventh) and Olivia Solomon (eighth). Midd-West's Lydia Bowersox finished 10th in 21:06.
SHIKELLAMY/PHAC INVITATIONAL
GIRLS
TEAM RESULTS
1. Danville (Dan) 46; 2. Lewisburg (Lew) 48; 3. Shikellamy (Shik) 90; 4. Williamsport (Will) 116; 5. Montoursville (Mont) 120; 6. Milton (Milt) 139; 7. Central Mountain (CM) 157; 8. Central Columbia (CC) 180.
No team score: Selinsgrove (Sel); Southern Columbia (SC); Midd-West (MW); Shamokin (Sham); Jersey Shore (JS); Mifflinburg (Miff).
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Top 25 and Valley scorers)
1. Shaela Kruskie (Sel) 19:18; 2. Gabrielle Shearer (Mont) 19:34; 3. Kate Moncavage (SC) 19:39; 4. Alanna Jacob (Lew) 19:51; 5. Coyla Bartholomew (Dan) 19:53; 6. Victoria Bartholomew (Dan) 20:03; 7. Bri Hennett (Shik) 20:44; 8. Olivia Solomon (Shik) 20:49; 9. Maggie Daly (Lew) 21:04; 10. Lydia Bowersox (MW) 21:06; 11. Hannah Bartholomew (Dan) 21:12; 12. Olivia Beattie (Lew) 21:15; 13. Alyssa Keeley (Shik) 21:20; 14. Alivia Shen (Dan) 21:23; 15. Abbey Wolfe (CM) 21:23; 16. Grace Evans (Lew) 21:36; 17. Emma East (Milt) 21:45; 18. Raya Pauling (Mont) 21:54; 19. Jayden Mather (Milt) 21:55; 20. Samantha Wakeman (Lew) 21:57; 21. Danyse Washington (Will) 22:01; 22. Emily Hale (Will) 22:07; 23. Aliyah Schiavoni (Sham) 22:08; 24. Heather Cecco (SC) 22:09; 25. Birtukan Hartman (JS) 22:18; 26. Haley Conner (SC) 22:26; 27. Abril Xu (Dan) 22:32; 28. Mercedez Farr (Milt) 22:43; 34. Marissa Allen (Miff) 23:16; 35. Emma Hyder (Miff) 23:26; 44. Gabrielle Bradigan (Shik) 24:23; 48. Emily Rumberger (Sham) 24:50; 51. Kyleigh Price (Shik) 25:01; 54. Elise Degols (Milt) 25:30; 55. Maryrose Molina-Shuman (Sel) 26:16; 59. Kate Amato (Sham) 26:34; 61. Kaitlynn Ewing (MW) 27:09; 69. Aliana Ayala (Milt) 31:18.7; 75. Lucille Ensling (Sel) 37:09.