After competing in Class 3A for the last two years, Danville is yearning for success in the 2A level in the PIAA Track & Field Championships on Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.
Danville comes into the state meet as the third largest school in 2A. Hanover and Jim Thorpe are the only two schools that are bigger.
The Ironmen also boast three top seeds. One of those is Rory Lieberman, who is the top seed in the 3,200. Lieberman is the reigning state cross-country champion and set to run at the University of Pennsylvania next season.
East Juniata’s Logan Strawser is right behind Lieberman in the 3,200 as the second seed. In the 1,600, Strawser, who is a Penn State recruit, is ranked second while Lieberman is the fourth seed. Strawser has another high ranking in the 800 as he’s seeded second. Zane Cassell (Greenwood) is ranked first.
In last week’s District 4 meet, Strawser edged Lieberman in the 1,600 while Lieberman got the best of Strawser in the 3,200.
Jackson Clarke is seeking his first state medal for the Ironmen after injuries sidelined him for the past two years. Clarke is ranked first in the 200. The Princeton signee is also ranked second in the 100. Ethan Black (Conemaugh Township) is the only runner seeded ahead of Clarke. Clarke earned gold medals in both the 100 and 200 at districts. Clarke’s time of 21.23 in the 200 set a district meet record.
Also for Danville, Bronson Krainak is coming into the state meet as the top seed in the javelin. Southern Columbia’s Tyler Arnold is ranked second. Krainak and Arnold grabbed the top two spots at districts last week. Arnold, a University of Tennessee recruit, is also seeded fourth in the high jump. Arnold will also compete in the shot put at Shippensburg.
Danville is also hoping for success in two of the relay events. The Ironmen are ranked seventh and 10th in the 4x800 and 4x100, respectively. In the 4x400, Mifflinburg is seeded fourth while Midd-West is seventh.
Besides Strawser, East Juniata’s Josef Book is primed to have success in the hurdles. Book is ranked seventh in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Valley athletes competing in the 3A meet also have a good chance of bringing home some hardware. In the 4x800 relay, Lewisburg owns the top seed while Shikellamy is ranked fourth. Penncrest and Cumberland Valley are seeded second and third, respectively. The Green Dragons’ quartet shattered the district record they set two years prior with a 7:48.30.
Shamokin is ranked fifth in the 4x400 after coming in first in the District 4 meet. The Indians’ quartet broke a district record that had been standing since 1998. Shikellamy’s relay team, which finished second in the district meet, is ranked seventh in the state.
Individually, Lewisburg’s Thomas Hess is ranked second in the 800. Jacob Puhalla (Moon Area) is the only runner ahead of Hess. Shikellamy’s Tim Gale is seeded sixth. In the district meet, Hess, a Virginia Commonwealth commit, broke a record he set last year with a time of 1:53.58.
Hess has also been dealing with a nagging injury since the beginning of the month.
“Once we ran the 7:48 (in the 4x800), I feel like I need to be there for my team a little more,” Hess said after winning the 800. “Having a shot to go place high in states and potentially win, I gotta do it for the guys.”
Shikellamy’s Chase Morgan is the second seed in the 200. Central Bucks West’s Conor McFadden has the top seed. In the 100, Morgan is ranked seventh.
“Hopefully to break 10.70 (in the 100) and we get better weather,” said Morgan on he expects for the state meet. “The past two years it’s been cold and rainy, so I’m hoping it’s sunny. In the 200, I’m hoping to get top three at least.”
Jayden Packer owns the 11th seed for the Braves in the pole vault while Milton’s Anthony Wendt is ranked eighth.
Selinsgrove has two athletes ranked in the top ten in the shot put. Colin Melhorn is seeded seventh while Max Maurer is just two spots below him at ninth. Maurer is also seeded 18th in the discus. Melhorn won the district title in the shot put while Maurer won the gold medal at discus.
Shamokin has two 11th seeds in Chase Pensyl (high jump) and Colton Lynch (400). Pensyl and Lynch both took home gold medals in their respective events at districts.
“I went there last year, had the right mentality, mindset,” Lynch said after winning the 400. “I might not be seeded as high this year, but anything can happen. I’m good for gold.”