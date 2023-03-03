MILTON — District championship and state playoff appearances seem to come pretty easily to the Danville boys basketball program.
So last year's first-round district loss and no PIAA playoff berth felt strange to the Ironmen. It was such an abnormal situation, they made sure it didn't happen again this season.
"We've just been putting in the work all off-season and during the season — two hours every day," Danville senior Dameon White said. "We've been grinding all season, and that's been the difference. We've got a good group of guys, and the chemistry can't be beat."
Friday night at Milton High School, Ironmen junior Hayden Winn caught fire early, scoring a game-high 17 points, while Danville's defense limited Lewisburg to a season-low in points and just 1-of-20 shooting from behind the 3-point arc in a 48-38 victory over the Green Dragons to claim a second District 4 championship in three years.
"When we won when I was a sophomore, I played in the district final, but I missed most of the year with an injury, so none of (this year's) seniors really played much that season," Danville guard Carson Persing said. "This one means a lot to win this, especially since the way last season ended."
Danville (19-7) will host the District 3 fifth-place team, Eastern York (17-7), on Friday in the first round of the state playoffs. Lewisburg (16-9) is also at the top of its bracket, and should host the District 3 third-place team Littlestown (20-5), also Friday. The Green Dragons beat the Thunderbolts in the first round of last year's state playoffs, 56-54.
Though there were some hairy moments for the Ironmen on Friday, they were able to take control of the game early behind Winn's hot shooting. He was 6-of-7 from the floor in the first half, including a perfect 3-of-3 from behind the arc. His 3-pointer just less than four minutes into the game gave Danville a 16-2 lead.
"I was just feeling it early. I'm not normally that aggressive, but (the ball) felt good really early coming out of my hand, so I just kept taking them," Winn said. "The first shot just felt really good, and it just really got me into a groove."
Danville coach Gary Grozier added, "You can see how good Hayden can be offensively when he's agressive. We've been on him the last few weeks about being more aggressive offensively. We were asking him to do a lot defensively (tonight), and sometimes his offense suffers, but he was so good tonight."
The only downside for the Ironmen came from foul trouble. Winn and Ethan Morrison were each saddled with three first-half fouls, and Winn picked up his fourth early in the third quarter.
Grozier might have shortened his bench to use seven players for much of the last half of the season, but when the fouls hit Friday both Carter Heath and Daniel Walker gave the Ironmen big minutes off the bench.
"We couldn't have asked for more (from our bench). We put some kids in some tough spots that haven't played much, but they came through in a district title game," Grozier said.
The biggest issue Danville had in the first half came from Cam Michaels and Neyshawn Mabry. Lewisburg's senior point guard had nine first-half points, while the sophomore big man had nine points and three big blocked shots get the Green Dragons within striking distance. That, along with the foul trouble, caused Grozier to switch to a 2-3 zone to help control Michaels' penetration, and attempt to defend the 3-point arc well enough not to let Lewisburg's shooters — Henry Harrison and Devin Bodden — get into a groove.
"We played a really well in (man-to-man) in the first half, but we just needed to switch things up to the zone. We did a good job stopping the dribble-drive," Danville guard Luke Huron said. "They didn't make their shots. We certainly worried Henry could get hot — he's one of the best shooters in the district — but we just closed out on him and tried to bother him. I don't think he made one."
Harrison finished with just one point on a late foul shot.
Lewisburg went nearly five minutes without a field goal to start the second half, and nearly six minutes to open the fourth quarter without a field goal. The Green Dragons missed all nine of their 3-point looks in the second half.
"We knew we had to get the shooters," White said. "We knew they had a ton of shooters, so we had to get to the 3-point line. We had to make sure to have hand in their face on every shot. Coach told us before the game to make sure we contest every shot, and that's what we did."
Lewisburg would cut the lead to five late in the third quarter as the Green Dragons scored the last six points of the stanza. Jack Blough and Mabry had putbacks on back-to-back possessions to draw Lewisburg to 36-31 to start the fourth. However, Huron answered with five straight points to start the quarter, pushing the lead to 41-31 with 3:51 left.
The Green Dragons had one final push with Mabry scoring on back-to-back possessions to cut the lead to 41-35 with 2:51 to play. Lewisburg got a defensive stop, but turned over the ball on its next possession, and Huron took advantage for a layup.
Danville's defense would limit Lewisburg to just one more field goal to claim the district title.
Huron, who had 29 points in the district semifinal win over Athens, was the only other Danville player in double figures with 13 points, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. White chipped in nine points, six rebounds and four steals, while Persing had four assists and three steals.
Mabry finished with a team-high 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Lewisburg. Michaels, scoreless in the second half, finished with 10 points and four assists.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A BOYS BASKETBALL
CHAMPIONSHIP
at Milton H.S.
DANVILLE 48, LEWISBURG 38
Lewisburg (16-9) 38
Cam Michaels 4 1-1 10; Henry Harrison 0 1-2 1; Jack Blough 3 2-4 8; Neyshawn Mabry 7 1-3 15; Devin Bodden 1 2-2 4. Totals 15 7-12 38.
3-point goals: Michaels.
Did not score: Wade Young, Noah Pawling.
Danville (19-7) 48
Carson Persing 2 2-2 6; Cade Cush 1 1-2 3; Luke Huron 6 1-3 13; Dameon White 4 1-1 9; Hayden Winn 7 0-0 17. Totals 20 5-9 48.
3-point goals: Winn 3.
Did not score: Ethan Morrison, Brenden Haas, Carter Heath, Daniel Walker.
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;9;15;7;7 — 38
Danville;18;12;6;12 — 48