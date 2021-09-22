Central Columbia coach Scott Dennis wanted one thing from last week’s game with Warrior Run.
“We just needed to be more physical as an offense,” Dennis said.
The Blue Jay’s rolled up 355 yards on the ground in the one-point win over the Defenders.
Now on Friday night, Central Columbia gets another test up front as the Blue Jays visit Ironmen Stadium for a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II match up with the Ironmen.
It’s a Danville squad coming off its first loss, a 26-21 setback on the road against Loyalsock.
“It’s a resilient group. We just didn’t play well enough to win,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “We lost continuity on offense because of injuries.”
That included the playing the most of the third quarter without junior quarterback Zach Gordon, who has thrown for 668 yards and 11 touchdowns this season with four interceptions.
He did return to guide a touchdown drive to get the Ironmen within one score late in the fourth quarter, but Danville couldn’t get the requisite defensive stop after not recovering the onside kick.
It’s a loss that left the Ironmen feeling as if they have something to prove. Danville scored 42, 62 and 51 points in each of its first three games, but didn’t generate a sustained drive against the Lancers.
“I think it’s a really important game for us. I think we are still trying to find an identity,” Brennan said. “We have a lot to prove to people, and to ourselves.”
The Danville schedule doesn’t get any easier. Danville’s final five games are Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Jersey Shore, Shamokin and Southern Columbia.
Brennan has been hoping the running game, behind an experienced offensive line, would be part of that identity, and it had been until the Loyalsock game. Danville halfback Ty Stauffer was held to fewer than 100 yards for the first time this season, plus Loyalsock sacked Gordon three times.
The Blue Jays certainly took note of how Loyalsock attacked the Danville defense. Central Columbia will try the same style — control the clock and attack the Ironmen downfield.
“They are going to run inside, then try to attack you outside with their downhill toss plays,” Brennan said. “They want to lineup and be physical.”
It’s been a two-pronged running attack for the Blue Jays. Quarterback Greyson Shaud leads the team with 294 yards and a touchdown, while halfback Nathan Smith has 248 yards and three scores for the Blue Jays.
“We are talented,” Dennis said. “I’m not sure we believe it, yet. Once we do, we’re going to be dangerous team.”
The issue will be if the Blue Jays can attack downfield like Loyalsock quarterback Tyler Gee and his receivers led by Rian Glunk did last week.
Shaud and Lucas Welkom have split time at quarterback. Welkom leads the team in passing yards, but neither has thrown for 100 yards in a game this season.
The two teams played a tight 16-10 game won by the Ironmen last year that ended in controversy, and with that upcoming schedule, Brennan knows Danville can ill-afford another slow start.
“We were very flat at the start (last week), and I hope we learned our lesson,” Brennan said. “We are going to get their best shot, regardless of the situation. We had a really tough game over there last year, but I think we’ll be ready to go at home.”