The Daily Item
BERWICK — Three Danville players broke 50 at the Berwick Country Club on Monday afternoon to help the Ironmen knock off Central Columbia, 178-196, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II golf action.
Charlie Betz shot the low score of the day with a 41, followed by Connor Kozick with 44 and Dan Metzger with 46.
Danville improves to 3-0 overall and HAC-II. Central Columbia drops to 4-2 overall and HAC-II.
Danville 178, Central Columbia 196
at Berwick Golf Club
Danville (178): Charlie Betz, 41; Connor Kozick 44; Dan Metzer 46; Koen Baylor, 47.
Central Columbia (196): Gavin Wagner 46; Bryce Derr 48; Brody Beaver 50; Kolton Weaver, 52.
n Midd-West 201,
Loyalsock 203
WILLIAMSPORT — Jullian Krainak shot a 45, and Nick Whitsel added 46 as the Mustangs remained undefeated by just two strokes in HAC-II action at Williamsport Area Country Club.
Kyle Beward had a 53, and Noah Bogush finished with a 57 for Midd-West (5-0 overall and HAC-II).
Loyalsock drops to 2-3 overall and HAC-II.
Midd-West 201, Loyalsock 203
at Williamsport Country Club, par 36
Midd-West (201): Jullian Krainak 45; Nick Whitesel 46; Kyle Beward 53; Noah Bogush 57.
Loyalsock (203): Mia Patterson 49; Graice Shaible 50; Chase Cowden 51; Cassie Gee 53.
n Lewisburg 165,
Williamsport 209
LEWISBURG — Three Green Dragons were within five shots of par as they rolled to the HAC-I victory.
Nick Mahoney led the way with a one-under 35, while Will Gronlund finished with a three-over 39. Sean Kelly shot a 41 for Lewisburg (5-1 overall and HAC-I).
Williamsport drops to 2-2 overall and HAC-I.
Lewisburg 165, Williamsport 209
at Bucknell Country Club,
Par 36 (front nine)
Lewisburg (165): Nick Mahoney 35; Will Gronlund 39; Sean Kelly 41; Joel Myers 50.
Williamsport (209): Doug Nicholas 50; Evan Whitford 51; Maria Montoya 53; Kydreece Burks 55.