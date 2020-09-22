The Daily Item

BERWICK — Three Danville players broke 50 at the Berwick Country Club on Monday afternoon to help the Ironmen knock off Central Columbia, 178-196, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II golf action.

Charlie Betz shot the low score of the day with a 41, followed by Connor Kozick with 44 and Dan Metzger with 46.

Danville improves to 3-0 overall and HAC-II. Central Columbia drops to 4-2 overall and HAC-II.

Danville 178, Central Columbia 196

at Berwick Golf Club

Danville (178): Charlie Betz, 41; Connor Kozick 44; Dan Metzer 46; Koen Baylor, 47.

Central Columbia (196): Gavin Wagner 46; Bryce Derr 48; Brody Beaver 50; Kolton Weaver, 52.

n Midd-West 201,

Loyalsock 203

WILLIAMSPORT — Jullian Krainak shot a 45, and Nick Whitsel added 46 as the Mustangs remained undefeated by just two strokes in HAC-II action at Williamsport Area Country Club.

Kyle Beward had a 53, and Noah Bogush finished with a 57 for Midd-West (5-0 overall and HAC-II).

Loyalsock drops to 2-3 overall and HAC-II.

Midd-West 201, Loyalsock 203

at Williamsport Country Club, par 36

Midd-West (201): Jullian Krainak 45; Nick Whitesel 46; Kyle Beward 53; Noah Bogush 57.

Loyalsock (203): Mia Patterson 49; Graice Shaible 50; Chase Cowden 51; Cassie Gee 53.

n Lewisburg 165,

Williamsport 209

LEWISBURG — Three Green Dragons were within five shots of par as they rolled to the HAC-I victory.

Nick Mahoney led the way with a one-under 35, while Will Gronlund finished with a three-over 39. Sean Kelly shot a 41 for Lewisburg (5-1 overall and HAC-I).

Williamsport drops to 2-2 overall and HAC-I.

Lewisburg 165, Williamsport 209

at Bucknell Country Club,

Par 36 (front nine)

Lewisburg (165): Nick Mahoney 35; Will Gronlund 39; Sean Kelly 41; Joel Myers 50.

Williamsport (209): Doug Nicholas 50; Evan Whitford 51; Maria Montoya 53; Kydreece Burks 55.

