WILLIAMSPORT — Monday night’s contest at the Ron Insinger Gymnasium was a tale of two very different halves of basketball.
Down by eight points at halftime, the visiting Danville boys basketball used a 15-0 run in the 3rd quarter to vault themselves back into the game and on to a 61-55 victory over Loyalsock in a potential HAC playoff preview.
“We bore down on defense,” Danville coach Gary Grozier said. “We just didn’t play well in the first half.”
The Ironmen (15-4) already had their share of the HAC-2 title secured following their defeat of Mifflinburg last week. Danville needed the win over the Lancers (12-8) to lock up its spot in next week’s Heartland tournament.
“That’s a really good basketball team... We really are in playoff mode every day,” said Grozier.
Down by nine points three minutes into the 2nd half, the Ironmen came to life. Hayden Winn trey, stop on defense. Luke Huron scores, stop on defense. Winn scores, stop on defense. Rinse and repeat.
A Huron layup with two and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter gave the Ironmen their first lead since the infant stages of the contest. When the dust had settled on the quarter, the Ironmen led 45-44.
Neither team could get anything going offensively in the first half of the 4th quarter. From there, the lead changed hands a few times before Danville's Ethan Morrison sunk a layup with three minutes left to give the Ironmen a lead they would never relinquish.
Winn paced Danville, finishing with 17 points. The junior guard was vital to the second-half resurgence, getting the Ironmen a big bucket to keep them in the lead whenever necessary.
“In the first half we were a little selfish,” said Winn. “We really improved after halftime.”
Jaylen Andrews led the Lancers with 17 points. He was held scoreless in the 4th quarter, a major reason the Ironmen were able to hold off the comeback from the defending HAC champions.
“He has the inside, he has the outside game,” said Grozier. “He has the middle drive. Everything.”
“To stop him is not easy. He’s a really good player.”
Carson Persing and Huron also had double figures for the Ironmen, scoring 15 and 13 points, respectively. Gage Patterson and Ethan Nagy both added 12 for the Lancers.
The Ironmen wrap up their regular season with contests against Jersey Shore, Williamsport, and Shamokin. They will then most likely play Loyalsock again in the semifinals of the HAC playoffs next week.
During their post-game handshake, a laughing Grozier told Loyalsock coach Ron Insinger he would “see him next Wednesday.”
Winn was confident in his assessment of a rematch with the Lancers.
“We’re going to be ready. We’re going to see what we did wrong, improve on it, and take it to them again.”
DANVILLE 61, LOYALSOCK 55.
Danville (15-4) 61
Hayden Winn 7 2-2 17; Carson Persing 5 2-2 15; Luke Huron 4 4-5 13; Ethan Morrison 3 0-0 7; Brendan Hass 1 3-6 5; Dameon White 2 0-1 4. Totals 22 11-16 61.
3-point goals: Persing 3, Morrison, Huron, Winn
Did not score: Kincade Cush
Loyalsock (12-8) 55
Jaylen Andrews 6 4-7 17; Gage Patterson 5 0-2 12; Ethan Nagy 6 0-0 12; Nathan Bauman 3 0-0 6; Alec Kulp 3 0-0 6; Isiah Jennings 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 4-9 55.
3-point goals: Patterson 2, Andrews
Did not score: Tarik Abdul-Hakim, Tyler Gee, Lucas Pearson, Cadyn Plank, Josh Bomboy
Score by quarters
Danville;9;17;19;16 – 61
Loyalsock;17;17;10;11 - 55
JV Score: Danville 62, Loyalsock 57