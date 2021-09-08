Danville coach Mike Brennan watched the film of the first two games of Lewisburg’s football season, and he said he’s surprised that the Green Dragons are winless.
“It’s hard to look at the film and believe they’ve only scored 10 points this season,” Brennan said.
He also flashes back to last season when a Lewisburg team that won just two games last season had the Ironmen in a fight for a half.
“It’s a head scratcher, because I go back to what happened last year,” Brennan said. “It was a one-score game at halftime, and Ian (Persing) intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.
“I’m not feeling comfortable at all this week.”
Danville (2-0) visits Lewisburg (0-2) for new Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks’ first home game of the season at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Brennan said his biggest concern is a Lewisburg defense that has played well, led by its defensive ends. Senior Owen Ordonez had 11 tackles against Shamokin in the opener, and first-year player Jacob Hernandez, a senior, had a sack against Montoursville.
“They are both tall, athletic kids, who can move,” Brennan said. “We’ve been really concerned all week (on the offensive line). The strength of their defense is the defensive ends and the outside linebackers. We have to handle them in pass protection. We’ve done a good job with that (all season).”
Brennan is also excited about how his Ironmen handled last week’s win over Midd-West. Danville wasn’t sharp early in its opening win over Mifflinburg, but the Ironmen played well from the beginning of their 62-6 win over the Mustangs.
“We talked about flipping the script from week one. We were really sharp (against Midd-West),” Brennan said. “We got out of the game healthy, and got to 2-0.”
Brennan talked all preseason about being more balanced offensively this season, and so far it’s worked out. The team has 981 yards of total offense in two games — 567 on the ground and 414 through the air. Junior Ty Stauffer has topped 100 yards in both games, and leads the team with 311 yards and five scores. He’s averaging 12.4 yards per carry.
In the passing game, Zach Gordon has had just one ball hit the turf (19 completions, and three interceptions in 23 attempts) this season. He’s thrown for 378 yards and six touchdowns. His favorite target has been Carson Persing (10 catches for 238 yards, 3 TDs).
Wicks knows his team has struggled at times with closing out drives — the Green Dragons had two drives inside the 20 not produce points early against Montoursville — and mistakes.
“When we focus on the details, we have the chance to be a good football team,” Wicks said. “I think that’s what we are really struggling with right now. I think we are still learning how to work together, how to be a football team.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Lewisburg offense. Danville’s defense has allowed just 13 points so far this season. Returning all-state linebacker Mason Raup has 25 tackles to lead the team, while the secondary already has six interceptions. Gordon — a safety — and freshman outside linebacker Cameron Keirsch each have two interceptions to lead the team.
Ethan Dominick leads Lewisburg with 90 yards rushing and two scores, while quarterback Wade Young has thrown for 200 yards, including an 181-yard performance against Montoursville.