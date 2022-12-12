DANVILLE — It was a tale of two halves for the Danville boy’s basketball team, who used a second-half turnaround to propel themselves to a tight 55-52 win over Milton in Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover action on Monday night.
The Black Panthers jumped out to a 9-0 lead — a disastrous start to Danville’s home opener.
However, the Ironmen fought right back, scoring 11 points in the final three and a half minutes of the first quarter.
The Ironmen had no answer for Milton forward Jace Brandt in the first half. Brandt dominated inside the paint, using his big frame to earn easy baskets.
“We just couldn’t stop Brandt,” said Danville coach Gary Grozier. “We couldn’t stop him in the middle of the floor,”
Despite Danville’s late first quarter run, the Black Panthers still held a 29-23 at the break.
Danville rebounded in the second half with Carson Persing and Hayden Winn doing the job on the offensive end, while the frontcourt did a much better job on Brandt.
“I thought pressuring him (Brandt) was the difference,” said Grozier. “I thought it bothered him. We gave him a different look so he couldn’t just set up and drive at us.”
Persing hit a buzzer-beating layup to tie the game at 39 going into the final quarter. He then hit a 3-pointer from the corner on the opening possession of the fourth quarter to give the Ironmen their first lead of the game.
The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams trading punches and keeping the game within arm’s reach. With a minute left in the contest, Persing intercepted a pass in Milton’s backcourt, and sprinted to the other end to finish with an easy layup, giving the Ironmen a lead they would never relinquish.
“We watched film on these guys earlier today,” said Persing. “We knew that a lot of their passes were predetermined. I saw it, and went and got it.”
Brandt finished as the game’s leading scorer with 19 points. Persing and Winn finished with 15 points each for the Ironmen.
The Ironmen didn’t have much of a preseason preparation period, as most of their team was participating in the football team’s run in the state playoffs.
Grozier said the team has only had five practices at this point.
“We haven’t had these guys for a long time,” said Grozier with a laugh. “They played pretty well.”
DANVILLE 55, MILTON 52.
Danville (2-1) 55
Carson Persing 6 2-2 15; Hayden Winn 6 2-2 15; Luke Huron 4 1-2 9; Brenden Haas 3 0-0 6; Ethan Morrison 3 0-1 6; Kincade Cush 1 2-6 4. Totals 23 7-14 55.
3-point goals: Persing, Winn.
Did not score: Russell Heath, Dameon White.
Milton (1-2) 52
Jace Brandt 7 4-9 19; Xzavier Minium 4 1-2 10; Luke Delong 3 2-2 9; Nigel Hunter 2 3-4 7; Rylin Scott 2 0-0 5; Ashton Krall 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 10-19 52.
3-point goals: Brandt, Minium, Delong, Scott.
Did not score: Gerig Baker, Will Fridia.
Score by quarters
Danville;11;12;16;16 — 55
Milton;14;15;10;13 — 52