HEPBURNVILLE — Danville rallied from a two-goal deficit to remained undefeated in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play with a 4-2 victory over Williamsport at the Balls Mills Complex on Wednesday.
All four Danville goals came in the second half. Lauren Law got the Ironmen on the board with 34:28 left in regulation off a Maddie Merrell assist. Merrell then scored on a free kick to tie the game with 21:08 left.
Williamsport (2-3-1 overall, 0-1 HAC-I) then failed to clear a ball late in the second half, and Maddy Willoughby took advantage with an unassisted goal with 10:08 left to give Danville the lead.
Law added an insurance goal a little over a minute later off an assist from Nora Meadows for the Ironmen (6-1 overall, 2-0 HAC-I).
Danville 4, Williamsport 2
First half
W: Shultz (direct kick), 3:48.
Second half
W: Bennett, 34:58. D: Lauren Law (Maddie Merrell), 31:28; D: Merrell (free kick), 21:08; D: Maddy Willoughby, 10:08; D: Law (Nora Meadows), 9:11.
Shots: Dan, 18-6. Corners: Dan, 6-4. Saves: Danville 5 (Madison Harris 1, Ella Mentch 4); Williamsport 7.