MANDATA — Mike Brennan may have been satisfied his Danville football squad was able to pocket its second victory in as many weeks, but the veteran coach departed remarkably pleasant Glenn Ressler Field wishing his Ironmen had been a bit crisper and cleaner.
Especially since his multi-talented club had three scoring plays and a pair of lengthy bursts wiped out by penalties that Friday night stalled the explosive Ironmen only temporarily.
Carson Persing hauled in three touchdown passes — two from Madden Patrick and a third from Zach Gordon — while Aaron Johnson’s 47-yard grab of a Gordon delivery had Danville up quickly and the Ironmen kept connecting as they rolled Line Mountain by a 52-0 count.
“It wasn’t great tonight, but we’re obviously proud of the result,” Brennan said. “A few guys did a lot of good things, but we have to be much more focused than we were tonight.”
While Persing had two punt returns for scores negated by holding penalties, the Ironmen did cash in twice on special teams as Mason Raup’s block of Brayden Boyer led to Lincoln Diehl’s 9-yard return and Cole Duffy capped the festivities by returning a punt for a 47-yard TD.
So, there was something to like about Danville’s punt return unit.
“No doubt,” Brennan said. “We’ve been able to do that and obviously last week we had two defensive touchdowns and a safety. We’ve been able to do that and that stuff has to happen if we’re going to continue to improve. Our defense has to be great. Special teams have to be momentum changers. And offensively, we have to be more consistent than we were tonight.
“We have a lot to work on.”
Danville (2-0) also began four of its five first-half possessions on Line Mountain’s side of the 50, needing five plays or fewer to ring up four scores. The Ironmen also limited Brandon Carson’s Eagles (0-2) to just 110 total offensive yards, a mere 13 through the air.
Cameron Kiersch had the lone rushing touchdown for the Ironmen, blasting over from the 2 late in the opening quarter. Danville also watched Johnson cash in on a 37-yard field goal.
Needless to say, things got out of hand quickly.
Yet while both squads will carry coaching points into their next several practice sessions, Danville likely will spend the week trying to clean things up. Conversely, Line Mountain (0-2) will be trying to find plenty of answers heading into next weekend’s scrap at Tri-Valley.
Since injuries and illness forced the Eagles to dig deeper on the depth chart at several positions to locate healthy personnel, some of those issues may clear up by next weekend.
Carson, however, shared another concern.
“I’m not frustrated with the team,” Carson said. “I’m frustrated with individual players not giving us what we need mentally.”
Unable to move the football much of the night, the Eagles did show signs at the end of the opening half as Line Mountain picked up four first downs as Nolan Baumert, Chandon Maurer and Ian Bates took turns running the rock. Baumert, in fact, was working at quarterback.
Those were some of the little battles that Carson wanted to win, if for no other reason than to provide his club with something to build on going forward.
“We are capable of playing good football,” Carson said, referring to flushing the result quickly while impressing upon his squad that there’s lots of season remaining.
Brennan also has coaching points available as his Danville bunch points toward league play.
“Overall, you have to be satisfied,” Brennan said of an Ironmen club that opened the season with a 58-0 triumph at Bloomsburg. “Wins are hard to come by and we’re glad we got one, but we have to be much better as we start PHAC play next weekend at Central (Columbia).”
DANVILLE 52, LINE MOUNTAIN 0
Danville (2-0);17;21;7;7 — 52
Line Mountain (0-2);0;0;0;0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D—Aaron Johnson 47 pass from Zach Gordon (Johnson kick), 9:55
D—FG Johnson 37, 3:56
D—Cameron Kiersch 2 run (Johnson kick), 1:13
Second quarter
D—Lincoln Diehl 9 blocked punt return (Garrett Hoffman kick), 11:14
D—Carson Persing 38 pass from Madden Patrick (Johnson kick), 9:09
D—Persing 12 pass from Patrick (Hoffman kick), 5:38
Third quarter
D—Persing 6 pass from Gordon (Johnson kick), 1:56
Fourth quarter
D—Cole Duffy 47 punt return (Johnson kick), 7:54
TEAM STATISTICS
;D;LM
First downs;13;6
Rushing yards;23-157;42-97
Passing yards;199;13
Passing;8-10-0;4-8-0
Fumbles-lost;1-0;3-1
Penalties-yards;10-75;2-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Ty Brown-Stauffer 7-60; Aaron Johnson 4-34; Carter Raup 2-19; Hunter Gurski 1-18; Kory King 1-18; Zach Gordon 5-8; Cameron Kiersch 1-2, TD; Landon Kehoe 1-(minus-1); Team 1-(minus-1). Line Mountain: Nolan Baumert 16-46; Chandon Maurer 15-44; Ian Bates 6-22; Blake Readinger 3-(minus-2); Kaiden Maurer 2-(minus-13).
PASSING — Danville: Gordon 6-7-0-149, 2 TDs; Madden Patrick 2-3-0-50, 2 TDs. Line Mountain: K.Maurer 2-3-0-12; Readinger 2-3-0-1; Baumert 0-2-0.
RECEIVING — Danville: Carson Persing 7-152, 3TDs; Johnson 1-47, TD. Line Mountain: Max Johnson 1-6; Brayden Boyer 1-5; Bates 2-2.