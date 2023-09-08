ALMEDIA — With a tough slate coming up for Danville, it was important that the Ironmen were focused on the present and come out of Friday’s game unbeaten.
The Ironmen clearly were focused from the start in their Heartland Athletic Conference Division-II opener, spoiling Central Columbia’s homecoming game after a 55-3 rout.
“I think we showed that we played a great effort all-around — offense, defense, special teams — and we scored quick, but we still have some things we broke down,” said Danville coach Carl Majer. “We minimized the penalties from last week, which is what I wanted to work on, and the little things. Now we’re into our schedule. Now we’re gonna shift gears from this win, cherish this tonight and now get ready for Loyalsock, and we’ll find out if we’re for real.”
After a Blue Jays’ three-and-out to start the game, Danville’s offense started to fire on all cylinders. Danville quarterback Madden Patrick led his team down the field on its first possession with the junior finding running back Bo Sheptock on a seven-yard check down. The Ironmen took a 7-0 lead with 7:49 left in the first quarter.
Only two minutes later, Patrick tossed it to Carter Raup on a screen pass and Raup proceeded to take it to the end zone for 65 yards and a two-touchdown lead. After another Blue Jays punt and a facemask penalty, Danville started on the Central Columbia 29-yard line. It only took two plays for the Ironmen to find the end zone again as Patrick connected with Sheptock on another check down-pass for 22 yards. The Ironmen entered the second quarter up 21-0.
“They were bringing a lot of pressure, so I just had to get them with the quick game,” Patrick said. “Carter Raup and Bo Sheptock stepped up in a big way. It’s just my job to get playmakers the ball.”
Patrick then found Cameron Kiersch in stride down the middle of the field on fourth-and-nine for a 26-yard score.
The Blue Jays then went for it on fourth down themselves, but they failed to convert in their own territory. On the first play of the ensuing drive, Patrick slung it to Aaron Johnson, who fended off a defender and took it to the house on a 37-yard play for a 35-0 lead with 6:58 left in the half.
Later in the quarter, Patrick connected with a wide-open Raup for 26 yards and his second touchdown reception of the night. Patrick threw for 270 yards and six touchdowns during the first half. Patrick only completed two passes during the second half for a total of 302 yards.
“Madden’s very special as you’ve seen from the beginning,” Majer said. “He finds that open receiver, but he had an interception and threw a couple of balls that he needs to complete. He’s gotta get perfect, and he will. I’m gonna keep on him this week and I want the best out of him. That’s gonna be a difference in some tight games when he’s perfect.
After making plays on the receiving end in the first half, Sheptock took over with his legs during the third quarter. On his first rushing touchdown of the night, Sheptock zigzagged around the field and made a couple of defenders miss for a 41-yard score. Later on, Sheptock ran for 33 yards and stretched his arms out to the pylon for his second rushing touchdown and fourth overall to make it 55-0 with 4:12 left in the third. Sheptock finished the game with 122 rushing yards on eight carries.
“Bo’s tough on both sides of the ball,” Majer said. “He broke two big plays up on defense where it would’ve been first down. He broke one up on this sideline, that sideline. He’s just a heck of a player. He has a lot of energy, knows the game, he runs hard and he hits hard, and he’s a big difference maker.”
Sheptock’s fourth touchdown rounded out the scoring for the Ironmen as their alternates received playing time near the end of the quarter.
Raup led the Ironmen with 167 receiving yards on seven catches. Johnson and Kiersch hauled in two receptions each. Johnson earned 53 yards while Kiersch registered 49.
Danville’s defense limited Central Columbia (0-3, 0-1 HAC-I) to just eight yards through the air. The Blue Jays ran for 88 yards on 43 rushes as a team. The Danville defense almost got the shutout, but Maguire Blake nailed a 40-yard field goal with 6:49 left in the fourth.
DANVILLE 55, CENTRAL COLUMBIA 3
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Danville (3-0) ;21;20;14;0 — 55
Central Columbia (0-3);0;0;0;3 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
D-Bo Sheptock 7 pass from Madden Patrick (Garrett Hoffman kick), 7:49
D-Carter Raup 65 pass from Patrick (Hoffman kick), 5:42
D-Sheptock 22 pass from Patrick (Hoffman kick), 2:59
Second quarter
D-Cameron Kiersch 26 pass from Patrick (Hoffman kick), 9:21
D-Aaron Johnson 37 pass from Patrick (Hoffman kick), 6:58
D-Raup 26 pass from Patrick (pass failed), 2:08
Third quarter
D-Sheptock 41 run (Hoffman kick), 7:45
D-Sheptock 33 run (Hoffman kick), 4:12
Fourth quarter
CC-Maguire Blake 40 field goal, 6:49
TEAM STATISTICS
;D;CC
First downs;8;5
Rushes-net yards;18-153;43-88
Passing yards;302;8
Passing;14-19-1;3-9-0
Fumbles-lost;2-2;2-1
Penalties-yards;3-30;5-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Danville: Bo Sheptock 8-122, 2 TDs; Madden Patrick 4-16; Aaron Johnson 1-7; Jack Rarig 2-7; Aidon Bingaman 1-1; Griffin Mutcher 2-0. Central Columbia: Tanner Regan 8-32; Talon Piatt 11-28; Ty Chapin 5-16; Caius Morrow 4-11; Aidan Huntington 2-6; Barron Oyer 2-6; Gaje Gombert 2-5; Josiah Hosler 1-4; Chase Williams 3-(-2); Eli Book 1-(-6); Team 3-(-12).
PASSING — Danville: Patrick 14-19-1 for 302 yards, 6 TDs. Central Columbia: Morrow 2-8-0 for 4 yards; Hosler 1-1-0 for 4 yards.
RECEIVING — Danville: Carter Raup 7-167, 2 TDs; Aaron Johnson 2-53, TD; Cameron Kiersch 2-49, TD; Sheptock 2-29, 2 TDs; Cole Duffy 1-4. Central Columbia: Williams 1-4; Book 1-3; Jaxson Hoffman 1-1.