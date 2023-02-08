LEWISBURG — Aaron Johnson's pin at 189 pounds clinched a 42-24 dual-meet victory for Danville over Lewisburg in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II action on Wednesday.
The Ironmen (10-4 overall, 3-2 HAC-II) dealt the Green Dragons their first loss in league action. Lewisburg falls to 12-7, 4-1.
Kyle Vanden Heuvel (145), Weston Whapham (152), Troy Raup (215) and Gunner Treibley (285) also had pins for Danville.
The best match of the night came at 121 pounds where Danville's Blake Sassaman won his sixth straight match to improve to 10-2 with a 7-4 decision over Lewisburg senior Jace Gessner — a two-time Northeast Regional qualifier. Gessner falls to 21-7 on the season.
Landon Michaels (107) and Landen Wagner (127) had pins for Lewisburg.
Danville 42, Lewisburg 24
285: Gunner Treibley (Dan) pinned Lennon Barner, :08; 107: Landon Michaels (Lew) pinned Austin Springer, 1:09; 114: Nolan Altoft (Lew) won by forfeit; 121: Blake Sassaman (Dan) dec. Jace Gessner, 7-4; 127: Landen Wagner (Lew) pinned Jacob Ray, 3:56; 133: Eli Welliver (Dan) dec. Quinton Bartlett, 5-4; 139: Sean Johnson (Dan) dec. Derek Gessner, 12-6; 145: Kyle Vanden Heuvel (Dan) pinned Daniel Leao, 2:24; 152: Weston Whapham (Dan) pinned Ahmaad Robinson, 3:17; 160: Caden Hagerman (Dan) dec. Chase Wenrich, 9-5; 172: Derek Shedleski (Lew) pinned Sam Meloy, 5:15; 189: Aaron Johnson (Dan) pinned Trent Wenrich, 2:47; 215: Troy Raup (Dan) pinned Evan Frederick, :54.