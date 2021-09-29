DANVILLE — Through the first eight games of the season, the Danville boys soccer team outscored its opponents 25-6 in an unbeaten start.
Midd-West almost scored that many goals Tuesday in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I contest that knocked the Ironmen from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Danville (8-1) and Midd-West (9-0) both had early scoring chances in a back-and-forth first five minutes, but the Mustangs scored eight minutes in and took control.
Midd-West then added three more goals in the next 18:46 on its way to a 4-0 victory over Danville.
"'Early and often' was our theme," Midd-West coach Mark Ferster said. "When we get out of the gates like that ..."
The tenor seemed to change once Eppley scored.
Midd-West earned a free kick near midfield. The ball was served into the box, bounced off a couple of players, and Eppley pounced on the loose ball. He controlled it and fired a low shot into the back of the net.
Eight minutes later, Stahl was on the receiving end of another free kick. Easton Erb served the ball to the front post, and Stahl flicked the ball with his head behind him and into the net. Five minutes after Stahl scored, Kynn Loss sent a pass across the face of the goal that Eppley poked into the net for a 3-0 lead. Midd-West made it 4-0 six minutes later when another Loss cross was knocked into the goal by a Danville defender.
The Ironmen seemed to rebound at halftime and kept the Mustangs from having many good scoring chances in the final 40 minutes.
Evan Haas made five saves in goal for Danville.
The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Ironmen, who face another unbeaten team — Lewisburg — today.
MIDD-WEST 4, DANVILLE 0
First half
MW-Nick Eppley 8:13; MW-Nolan Stahl (Easton Erb), 16:08; MW-Eppley (Kynn Loss), 21:15; MW-Danville own goal, 26:59.
Shots: MW, 17-6. Shots on goal: MW, 8-1. Corners: MW, 8-4. Saves: Midd-West 1 (Cole Keister); Danville 5 (Evan Haas).