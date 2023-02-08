DANVILLE — Brenna Ross and Ryan Hause each broke Danville Area Community Center records in the 100 butterfly to help Danville boys and girls swimming sweep meets from Mount Carmel and Milton on Tuesday.
Ross broke two 20-year old records on the day. Her time of 57.22 broke Bloomsburg's Jessica Stephens' record of 58.15 set in 2003, and the Danville school record of 57.96 set by Ryann Kishbaugh, also in 2003. Hause's time of 52.29 broke Joe Malafronte's school record of 52.56 set in 206.
The Danville girls beat Milton, 138-36, and Mount Carmel, 151-5. While on the boys side, the Ironmen beat the Black Panthers, 115-33, while the Red Tornadoes fell, 94-72.
The girls 200 medley team also set a school record by nearly two seconds. Alivia Shen, Ross, Hannah Bartholomew and Ingrid McElroy's time of 1:51.68 bested the previous record of 1:53.21.
Ross also won the 50 freestyle in 24.16 and swam the anchor on the winning 400 freestyle relay. Shen and McElroy also won two individual events and swam on two winning relays. Shen won the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle along with 400 freestyle relay. McElroy won the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, and was also on the 400 freestyle relay.
Hause won two individual events, and on both of Danville's winning relay teams (200 freestyle and 400 freestyle). In addition to his record-setting day in the butterfly, Hause also won the 100 backstroke.
Jimmy Zhang and Gavin Holocombe also won individual events and swam on both winning relays. Zhang won the 200 individual medley, while Holocombe won the diving.
Mason Fantini won two individual events for the Red Tornadoes, the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Xavier Godown won two events for the Black Panthers, the 200 and 500 freestyle races.
Girls
Danville 138, Milton 36
Danville 151, Mount Carmel 5
200 medley relay: Dan (Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross, Hannah Bartholomew, Ingrid McElroy), 1:51.68; 200 freestyle: Shen (Dan), 2:03.99; Maria Painter (Milt); Anna Hummel (Dan); 200 IM: McElroy (Dan), 2:20.52; Victoria Bartholomew (Dan); Delaney Bloom (Dan); 50 freestyle: Ross (Dan), 24.16; H. Bartholomew; Ruby Newcomer (Milt); Diving: Alexis Snover (Dan), 188.65; Gracie Kitka (Dan); Jillian Rowe (Dan); 100 butterfly: Ross (Dan), 57.22; Maya Hasenbalg (Dan); Inseo Kwon (Dan); 100 freestyle: Victoria Bartholomew (Dan), 1:00.51; Elleana McConnell (Dan); Hummel (Dan); 500 freestyle: Shen (Dan) 5:30.16; Hummel (Dan); Painter (Milt); 200 freestyle relay: Dan (V. Bartholomew, Hummel, Hasenbalg, H. Bartholomew), 53.16; 100 backstroke: H. Bartholomew (Dan) 1:07.51; Newcomer (Milt); Hummel (Dan); 100 breaststroke: McElroy (Dan), 1:12.98; Ava Ross (Dan); Elleana McConnell (Dan); 400 freestyle relay: Dan (McElroy, V. Bartholomew, Shen, B. Ross), 4:09.77.
Boys
Danville 138, Milton 36
Danville 94, Mount Carmel 72
200 medley relay: MCA (Caleb Gensemer, Jack Tamkus, Jackson Gensemer, Donovan Heller), 2:09.36; 200 freestyle: Xavier Godown (Milt), 2:07.1; Heller (MCA); Liam Liotta (Dan); 200 IM: Jimmy Zhang (Dan) 2:13.82; Jacob Zarski (MCA); J. Gensemer (MCA); 50 freestyle: Mason Fantini (MCA), 24.02; Hunter Zettlemoyer (Milt); Jackson Blansfield (Dan); Diving: Gavin Holocombe (Dan), 198.2; Grant Facktor (Dan); Ethan Reidhammer (Dan); 100 butterfly: Ryan Hause (Dan), 52.29; J. Gensemer (MCA); Lucas Lubanski (MCA); 100 freestyle: Fantini (MCA) 55.18; Zettlemoyer (Milt); Zarski (MCA); 500 freestyle: Godown (Milt), 5:49.52; Heller (MCA); Liotta (Dan); 200 freestyle relay: Dan (Hause, Holocombe, Liotta, Zhang), 1:38.46; 100 backstroke: Hause (Dan), 54.37; Blansfield (Dan); C. Gensemer (MCA); 100 breaststroke: Conner Fitzgerald (Dan), 1:16.62; Tamkus (MCA); Ethan Hackett (Dan); 400 freestyle relay: Dan (Hause, Holocombe, Liotta, Zhang), 3:46.28.