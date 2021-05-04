DANVILLE — Dejah Jones and Lindsay Cashner each knocked in two runs, while Morgan Wagner struck out 16 and didn't allow an earned run as Danville beat Central Mountain, 4-1, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I softball action on Tuesday afternoon.
The win gives Danville a two-game lead in the division with four to play. The Ironmen (13-1 overall, 12-0 HAC-I) have also dealt Central Mountain (8-2, 6-2) its only two losses of the season.
Danville jumped on Central Mountain with two runs in the first inning on Cashner's two-run hit, while Jones made it 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run single of her own.