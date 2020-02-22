DANVILLE — Danville coach Lenny Smith wasn’t particularly pleased with his team’s first-half defense on Friday night in a District 4 Class 4A quarterfinal at the Whitey McCloskey Center.
“We kind of came out slow (on the defensive end),” junior guard K.J. Riley said. “We kind of got harped on at halftime, and we really turned it on in the second half.”
The Ironmen turned a six-point halftime advantage into a nearly 20-point lead after three stanzas in Danville’s 68-56 victory over Mifflinburg.
“I think we could play better defense, actually,” Smith said. “I don’t think our help defense is where it needs to be as we get later in the season.”
Danville (19-6) advances to next week’s semifinals, where it will face Jersey Shore (13-10), a 69-56 upset winner over Shamokin. Mifflinburg finishes the season at 9-14.
Smith was concerned about how the Ironmen would react to the week off, especially after playing so well in winning the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament last week.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get when you have the time off,” Smith said. “You hope the momentum you built carries over.”
The Ironmen built a five-point lead in the first quarter as Riley had little trouble getting to basket against the Wildcats. The lead was nine when Colton Sidler hit a 3-pointer with 6:04 left in the first half, but Mifflinburg’s defense got better, while Danville went cold.
Mifflinburg scored six straight points, capped by a Dante Colon layup with 3:41 left in the half to pull Mifflinburg back to 26-23. Danville quickly pushed the back to seven as Carson Persing drove for a layup, then forced a five-second call on defense, which set up a Riley layup for a 30-23 lead.
“You need those kind of contributions (off your bench) in the playoffs,” Smith said. “Sometimes when things aren’t going right, it’s the spark that you need.”
Cannon Griffith answered with a 3-pointer to pull Mifflinburg back to 30-26 with two minutes left in the half.
Danville reached a different level defensively in the third quarter. The Ironmen scored the first seven points of the half, while limiting Mifflinburg to just two shots and two turnovers in the first 4:34 of the third quarter. Danville had three possessions where they played man-to-man for least 50 seconds before forcing a Wildcats turnover.
By the time Riley knocked down a 3-pointer to end the third quarter, the Ironmen led by 19. Riley finished with 24 points, shooting 10-of-16 from the floor.
“My size really helped me; I really had an advantage on the guys that was guarding me,” said Riley, who also finished with six rebounds and four assists.
Smith said: “I really wanted all of them to attack the basket. We really had a lot of success when played them (Feb. 10) on driving to the basket.”
Mavin James and Jagger Dressler each finished with 10 points for Danville, while Dante Harward scored all seven of his points in the Ironmen’s huge third quarter.
Isaiah Valentine scored 22 points to lead Mifflinburg, while Colon finished with 15 points in his final game.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
at Danville H.S.
DANVILLE 68, MIFFLINBURG 56
Mifflinburg (9-14) 56
Dylan Doebler 3 0-0 7; Isaiah Valentine 9 3-8 22; Seth Kline 2 0-0 5; Dante Colon 6 0-0 15; Jake Young 1 1-2 3; Cannon Griffith 1 1-2 4. Totals 22 5-12 56.
3-point goals: Colon 3, Doebler, Valentine, Kline, Griffith.
Did not score: Rylee Stahl, Jarrett Forster.
Danville (19-6) 68
K.J. Riley 10 2-4 24; Jagger Dressler 5 0-0 10; Dante Harward 2 3-4 7; Mavin James 3 4-4 10; Jack Smith 3 0-0 7; Colton Sidler 1 0-0 3; Carson Persing 2 1-2 5; Mitch Vanden Hueval 0 0-1 0; Aiden Witkor 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 10-15 68.
3-point goals: Riley 2, Smith, Sidler.
Did not score: Conner Kozick, Charlie Betz, Brady Hill.
Score by quarters
Mifflinburg`13`13`6`24 — 56
Danville`17`15`19`17 — 68
GIRLS
n Danville 58,
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech 14
DANVILLE — The Ironmen got off to a slow start, falling behind 4-0 early, but Danville’s starters went on a 47-2 run from that point to roll into the District 4 Class 4A semifinals.
Danville (21-3) will face Mifflinburg (11-12), a 46-34 winner over Jersey Shore on Thursday night, in next week’s semifinals. Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech finishes the season at 6-16.
The Ironmen only made one of their first six shots, but scored the final 15 points of the opening quarter to take a 15-4 lead. The Danville starters didn’t play a minute in the second quarter, and it allowed the Rams to cut the lead to 17-11 at the break.
Danville’s starters put the game away in the third quarter, forcing 17 turnovers in the quarter, on their way to outscoring the Rams, 30-2 in stanza.
Linae Williams scored eight of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter. Corinna Petrus added nine points, nine steals and seven rebounds. Olivia Outt had eight points — all in the decisive third quarter — six steals and three assists.
Six different Rams scored one bucket for Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS
at Danville H.S.
DANVILLE 58,
COLUMBIA-MONTOUR VO-TECH 14
CMVT (6-16) 14
Summer Hewes 1 1-2 3; Amani Mundrick 1 0-0 2; Alyssa Boyd 1 0-0 2; Olivia Comstock 1 0-0 2; Rachel Mauer 1 0-0 3; Marissa Jo Long 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 1-2 14.
3-point goals: Mauer.
Did not score: Kassidy Kolbach, Paris Hewes, Marissa Hollenbach, Audry Hiller, Kim Barren, Emily Bloom, Rachel Hollenbach.
Danville (21-3) 58
Olivia Outt 4 0-0 8; Kylee Cush 1 2-2 4; Emily Heath 3 1-3 7; Corinna Petrus 3 3-6 9; Linae Williams 7 1-1 17; Melannie Egan 3 1-4 7; Riley Maloney 2 0-2 4; Ella Dewald 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 8-18 58.
3-point goals: Williams 2.
Did not score: Trinity Willoughby, Madison Sauers.
Score by quarters
CMVT`4`7`2`1 — 14
Danville`15`2`30`8 — 58