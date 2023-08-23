DANVILLE — Danville won three matches in straight sets to remain undefeated in early season girls tennis action, beating Central Mountain, 3-2, on Wednesday.
Mehak Kotru and Gyovanna Sundaresan each won singles matches, while Hazel Gatski and Cassie Shellenberger dropped just two games at No. 2 doubles to lead the Ironmen (2-0 overall and HAC-I).
Kotru dropped just one game in her match at No. 2 singles, winning 6-0, 6-1. Sundaresan won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles.
In their opener on Monday, the Ironmen had little problem with Selinsgrove, sweeping the Seals.
Josie Bendle, Kotru and Sunareson each won singles matches for Danville against the Seals.
Amelia Benjamin and Elyse Spahr won at No. 1 doubles, and Gatski and Shellenberger dropped just one game at No. 2 doubles for the Ironmen.
Danville 3, Central Mountain 2
Singles
Addison Lindsay (CM) def. Jose Bendle, 6-0, 6-1; Mehak Kotru (D) def. Teresa Temple, 6-0, 6-1; Gyovanna Sudaresan (Dan) def. Ellie Harry, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
Catie Lugg-Jocelyn Sproat (CM) def. Amelia Benjamin-Elyse Spahr, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 (super tiebreak); Hazel Gatski-Cassie Shellenberger (D) def. Audra Eaton-Molly Dubbs, 6-1, 6-1.
Monday
Danville 5, Selinsgrove 0
Singles
Bendle (D) def. Eden Miller, 6-1, 6-4; Kotru (D) def. Siena Rodgers, 6-2, 6-1; Sundareson (D) def. Alaina Liesenfeld, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Benjamin-Spahr (D) def. Mckenna Ulery-Miah Bassler, 7-5, 6-1; Gatski-Shellenberger (Dan) def. Berkeley Fertig-Khylee Haines, 6-0, 6-1.