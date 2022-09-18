The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT — The numbers look surreal from Friday night’s 17-10 win by Danville.
The No. 3-ranked Ironmen gained just 206 offensive yards as No. 5 Loyalsock had 440 offensive yards, and ran 41 more plays than Danville.
There are obvious reasons of course — the Ironmen picked off three passes to end Lancers drive.
Sophomore Cameron Kiersch’s was the most athletic — a leaping, one-handed grab on the sideline, in which he toe-tapped in bounds as well. While Carson Persing’s in the second half might have been the best pure football play of the three. The senior was playing zone in the flat, and took a drop right as Loyalsock quarterback Tyler Gee started his throwing motion. It left Persing in the position to make a jumping interception to stall out a Lancers’ drive with 22 seconds left in the game.
Aaron Johnson’s interception clinched the game as Gee was pressured, and left a pass intended for Jaylen Andrews (6 catches, 112 yards) short. Persing made sure Andrews didn’t make a play on it, and Johnson was able to grab the game-clinching pick.
There was also the hidden yards as well, especially on special teams. Johnson (45 yards) and Kiersch (26 yards) had kickoff returns into Lancers territory, while Persing returned a punt 78 yards to the Loyalsock 9 in the first quarter in which Danville fumbled the ball away on the 1.
Danville punter Garrett Hoffman also pinned Loyalsock inside its 15 once as well as Danville dominated field position.
— Todd Hummel
‘Cats quick start continues
Andrew Diehl scored three touchdowns for the fourth time in four games this season in Mifflinburg’s 35-7 win over Central Mountain.
Diehl had a TD reception, an inteception return for TD, and a 47-yard run for the Wildcats, who are 4-0 on the season.
It’s the first time since 2011 that Mifflinburg has a started the season with four consecutive wins, since a 7-0 start in 2011.
— The Daily Item
Teats’ return a welcome sight for Seals
Selinsgrove junior Tucker Teats carried the ball for 14 yards in his first carry of the season in the opening night win over Bellefonte, but suffered a high ankle sprain on the play. Teat’s second carry of year didn’t come until the second quarter of Friday night’s 10-7 overtime victory over Shamokin.
His first carry against the Indians went for nine yards, and had six carries for 18 yards in the Seals only touchdown drive of the game in the second quarter.
Teats finished with 15 carries for 46 yards.
“It feels awesome (to be back). I love this atmosphere; Friday nights are awesome,” Teats said. “It sucks sitting on the bench. It was terrible. Definitely do no like that at all.”
— The Daily Item
Selinsgrove’s key to stopping Shamokin’s offense was making sure that Knowledge Artis-Jones couldn’t get untracked.
Change of pace
We stopped the run game pretty early, then (Shamokin quarterback Brad) Latsha got hurt, and we sorta know that (Knowledge Artis-Jones) was just lead-blocking most of the time. That’s who our (defensive key) was. Usually whatever way he went was where the ball was going to go.”
Latsha left the game with a left ankle injury at the 8-minute mark of the fourth quarter. Sophomore Chase Pensyl slid to quarterback, and the Indians went to the read-option. Pensyl converted a third-and-six pass, and then loss two yards on consecutive runs. Hicks’ son Caleb then picked off Pensyl the first play of the next Shamokin sereis.
“I yelled out to the defense that now we’ve go to change our reads because of who the quarterback is,” Derek Hicks said. “That changes everything for the linebacker on how they’re looking at things.”
— The Daily Item