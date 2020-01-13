The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 21 points in 20 minutes of an easy return from a two-month absence with an injured right shoulder, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 108-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
Irving shot 10-for-11 from the field after missing 26 games with an impingement.
n Nuggets 114, Clippers 104
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 20 points and 15 rebounds, and Denver withstood a big rally to beat Los Angeles.
Trailing by as many 20 points in the second half, Los Angeles had pulled within six with 1:11 remaining when Patrick Beverley was called for a foul on Jokic. Clippers coach Doc Rivers was incensed over the call and was given two technical fouls and tossed from the game. Jamal Murray hit both free throws to give the Nuggets some much-needed breathing room.
n Jazz 127, Wizards 116
WASHINGTON — Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Utah beat Washington for its ninth straight victory.
n Spurs 105, Raptors 104
TORONTO— DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, Rudy Gay had 15, and San Antonio overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Toronto.
San Antonio used a big fourth quarter to win for the third time in four games.
n Grizzlies 122, Warriors 102
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jonas Valanciunas had 31 points and a season-high 19 rebounds, and Memphis handed Golden State its eighth straight loss.
n Knicks 124, Heat 121
NEW YORK — Julius Randle scored 26 points, RJ Barrett chipped in 23, and New York rallied to beat Miami.
Kevin Knox had 17 points off the bench, and Reggie Bullock added 16 to help the Knicks snap a five-game losing streak.
n Suns 100, Hornets 92
PHOENIX — Kelly Oubre Jr had 25 points and 15 rebounds to lead Phoenix to a victory over Charlotte.