Extended trout season ended Friday.
There are still some special regulation areas you can fish, but the next big day is March 28.
That is the Mentored Youth Fishing Day for the 18 southeastern counties that open early. Youths under age 16 may fish on that Saturday, and keep two trout. That’s true, as long as — stay with me — they have either a mentored youth permit or a voluntary youth fishing license, and they are accompanied by an adult who has a license and a trout permit.
Whew!
Then, on April 4, trout season opens in those 18 southeastern counties for adults. The aforementioned debacle unfolds for the rest of the state with the Mentored Youth Fishing Day on April 11, and the rest of the state opening on April 18.
I don’t know for sure what I think about all of this. It seems like a good idea to get kids involved, but it gets abused.
That traditional opening day has gone out the window, and I’m not sure if it was the right way to go. I know some longtime trout anglers who have quit. Both the fish commission and the game commission have tossed tradition aside in the pursuit of more license sales.
The problem is both agencies are competing with computers, the internet and technology in general. It is hard to get kids to wait for a bite, or sit for hours until a deer shows up when they are used to instant gratification on their cell phones.
I’m not saying I have the answers — I don’t.
What will happen is those who continue to hunt and fish will simply have to pay more to do it. As a business owner involved in the outdoors, having essentially four opening days of trout season has helped distribute the rush over four weekends. That’s great, but gone is the furor of the old single opening day when everything was at a fever pitch the night before trout season opened.
It’s still the busiest day of the year, but it’s nothing like it used to be. In the strict business sense, it’s better to have more opening days, but I wonder if losing the tradition of the big opening day is worth it.
I welcome any comments, as there are many pros and cons. There will still be many anglers and hunters coming into the sports, but I fear we will continue to lose them faster than we replace them over the next two decades.
n
The river has been looking good lately.
Walleye season ends March 14, and reopens May 2. There is some time left to hit some walleyes, and there are some walleye around, but they have not been easy. The river has been a little on the high side, but should settle down nicely this week. It is hard to beat a simple chartreuse twister on a 1/4-ounce jig for most walleye fishing. They can get weird on color sometimes, so it doesn’t hurt to try different colors like pink or orange. Sometimes adding a minnow or a piece of a worm to your offering puts it over the top. Even in very cold water, walleyes will sometimes take a clown colored rapala or rogue when they won’t touch a worm or minnow.
Smallmouth can be surprisingly active in cold water as well. A slow-moving tube or hovering hair jig will often work well, and smallies are notorious for sucking in a slowly worked jerkbait.
This is a prime time to catch a big muskie as well. The bigger specimens don’t seem to mind the cold. Often the colder and more miserable the weather is, the better the chance is that you run into a monster. Just keep a big bait moving slowly along the bottom in the deepest part of the hole, and who knows what might happen.