TURBOTVILLE — Aubrey Isaacs scored a pair of goals, and Midd-West limited Warrior Run to one shot in a 3-0 victory in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (5-5 overall, 1-3 HAC-II) led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Isaacs and Sarah Shupp.
Hailey Carper made nine saves for the Defenders (3-5, 0-4).
Midd-West 3, Warrior Run 0
First quarter
MW-Aubrey Isaacs, 3:30.
Second quarter
MW-Sarah Shupp (Alexia Griffith), 6:18.
Fourth quarter
MW-Isaacs (Marlo Spriggle), 11:02.
Shots: MW 12-1. Corners: MW 11-1. Saves: Midd-West 1 (Paris Seibel); Warrior Run 9 (Hailey Carper).
n Greenwood 13,
East Juniata 0
MILLERSTOWN — Naomi Lyter and Hailey Womer each scored three goals to lead the Wildcats to the Tri-Valley League victory.
Leah Bryner, Emma Rolston, Allie Howell, Abby Taylor, Alyssa Barner, Brooke Gothel and Syndney Cameron also all scored for the Wildcats (6-1 overall, 3-1 TVL).
Hailey Yetter had 34 saves for the Tigers (0-8, 0-4).
Greenwood 13, East Juniata 0
First quarter
G-Leah Bryner, 10:44; G-Hailey Womer (Abby Taylor), 7:46.
Second quarter
G-Naomi Lyter (Emma Rolston), 12:08; G-Rolston (Bryner and Ashlyn Taylor), 7:56; G-Allie Howell (Womer), 4:19; G-Womer, 2:26.
Third quarter
G-Ab. Taylor (Rolston), 10:30; G-Womer (bryner) 6:20; G-Alyssa Barner (Jordan Stroup), 1:18.
Fourth quarter
G-Lyter (Howell), 12:55; G-Brooke Gothel (Sydney Cameron), 10:15; G-Lyter (Gothel), 6:45; G-Cameron (Grace Roush), 3:41.
Shots: G 47-3. Corners: G 12-0. Saves: East Juniata 34 (Hailey Yeater); Greenwood 1 (Lydia Miller, Meghan Corkle).