TURBOTVILLE — Aubrey Isaacs scored a pair of goals, and Midd-West limited Warrior Run to one shot in a 3-0 victory in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II win on Tuesday.

The Mustangs (5-5 overall, 1-3 HAC-II) led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Isaacs and Sarah Shupp.

Hailey Carper made nine saves for the Defenders (3-5, 0-4).

Midd-West 3, Warrior Run 0

First quarter

MW-Aubrey Isaacs, 3:30.

Second quarter

MW-Sarah Shupp (Alexia Griffith), 6:18.

Fourth quarter

MW-Isaacs (Marlo Spriggle), 11:02.

Shots: MW 12-1. Corners: MW 11-1. Saves: Midd-West 1 (Paris Seibel); Warrior Run 9 (Hailey Carper).

n Greenwood 13,

East Juniata 0

MILLERSTOWN — Naomi Lyter and Hailey Womer each scored three goals to lead the Wildcats to the Tri-Valley League victory.

Leah Bryner, Emma Rolston, Allie Howell, Abby Taylor, Alyssa Barner, Brooke Gothel and Syndney Cameron also all scored for the Wildcats (6-1 overall, 3-1 TVL).

Hailey Yetter had 34 saves for the Tigers (0-8, 0-4).

Greenwood 13, East Juniata 0

First quarter

G-Leah Bryner, 10:44; G-Hailey Womer (Abby Taylor), 7:46.

Second quarter

G-Naomi Lyter (Emma Rolston), 12:08; G-Rolston (Bryner and Ashlyn Taylor), 7:56; G-Allie Howell (Womer), 4:19; G-Womer, 2:26.

Third quarter

G-Ab. Taylor (Rolston), 10:30; G-Womer (bryner) 6:20; G-Alyssa Barner (Jordan Stroup), 1:18.

Fourth quarter

G-Lyter (Howell), 12:55; G-Brooke Gothel (Sydney Cameron), 10:15; G-Lyter (Gothel), 6:45; G-Cameron (Grace Roush), 3:41.

Shots: G 47-3. Corners: G 12-0. Saves: East Juniata 34 (Hailey Yeater); Greenwood 1 (Lydia Miller, Meghan Corkle).

