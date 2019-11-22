The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Brock Nelson scored his second goal of the game at 4:16 of overtime, lifting the New York Islanders to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night to extend their point streak to a franchise-record 16 games.
Nelson scored the overtime winner at Pittsburgh two nights earlier as well.
New York had earned points in 15 straight games three times previously, the last during a 15-game win streak in the 1981-82 season.
n Flyers 5, Hurricanes 3
RALEIGH, N.C. — Claude Giroux had two goals and two assists, leading Philadelphia past Carolina.
Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist in his second NHL game, helping the Flyers stop a four-game slide.
n Panthers 5, Ducks 4, OT
SUNRISE, Fla. — Aaron Ekblad scored his second goal of the game 22 seconds into overtime, and Florida rallied with five straight goals to stun Anaheim.
n Bruins 3, Sabres 2
BOSTON — Brad Marchand scored twice, David Pastrnak got his NHL-leading 20th goal, and Boston beat Buffalo.
n Blue Jackets 5,
Red Wings 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oliver Bjorkstrand, Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson scored in the third period, and Columbus beat Detroit.
n Wild 3, Avalanche 2
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jason Zucker scored midway through the third period, and Minnesota beat Colorado.
n Blues 5, Flames 0
ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington stopped 40 shots for his sixth career shutout, and Oskar Sundqvist scored twice to lead St. Louis to a win over Calgary.
n Canucks 6, Predators 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bo Horvat scored one of Vancouver’s five power-play goals, and the Canucks beat Nashville to stop a three-game slide.
The Canucks went 5-for-6 with the man advantage.