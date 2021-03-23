The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Beauvillier scored on a wraparound 3:41 into overtime to give the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.
Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves, and increased his club-record streak for a rookie to eight straight victories. Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for the East Division-leading Islanders. New York has won 11 of 13.
Oskar Lindblom scored for the slumping Flyers, who lost for the eighth time in 12 games.
n Rangers 5, Sabres 3
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored twice, including the tiebreaking goal in the third period, and New York beat Buffalo for the Sabres’ franchise record-tying 14th straight loss.
Buffalo fell to 0-12-2 to match the NHL’s longest skid since the Sabres went 0-14-0 midway through the 2014-15 season.
n Hurricanes 3,
Blue Jackets 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Martin Necas scored in his 100th NHL game, Alex Nedeljkovic earned his second career shutout, and Carolina defeated Columbus to snap a three-game losing streak.
Brady Skjei added his first goal of the season, and Jesper Fast also scored to help the Hurricanes improve to 1-0-2 in a four-game series between the teams.
n Senators 2, Flames 1
OTTAWA, Ontario — Chris Tierney scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots in his first NHL start, leading Ottawa to a win over Calgary.
Tierney scored his fourth of the season, and first in 30 games, at 17:24 of the third. That was enough for Gustavsson, who helped Ottawa to its first win in three games and fourth in six games this season against Calgary. Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa.
n Wild 2, Ducks 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Ryan Suter and Nick Bjugstad scored, Cam Talbot made 24 saves, and Minnesota returned home with a win over Anaheim.
Bjugstad scored his fifth goal of the season 3:42 into the third period to break a 1-all tie as Minnesota set a franchise record with its ninth straight win on home ice.