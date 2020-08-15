The Associated Press
TORONTO — Brock Nelson scored the go-ahead goal on a second-period breakaway 15 seconds after Alex Ovechkin tied it, and the New York Islanders beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.
Barry Trotz’s Islanders played his trademark structured, suffocating style against the team he coached to the Stanley Cup in 2018 and was unwilling to give him a raise. Trotz’s fingerprints were all over this game, from New York responding after allowing the game’s first goal to hemming the Capitals in their own zone late in the third period, leading to an insurance goal.
The Capitals started fast, as Ovechkin scored 56 seconds in. It was his first point in five games since the NHL resumed.
n Avalanche 3, Coyotes 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Andre Burakovsky scored late in the third period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 30 shots, and Colorado beat Arizona to take a 2-0 lead in their Stanley Cup playoff series.
The Avalanche still found ways to score early in the opening two periods on goals by Nathan MacKinnon and Tyson Jost.
Arizona responded each time, tying it on a goal by Clayton Keller in the first and Michael Grabner in the second.
Burakovsky scored with 2:53 left in regulation when a shot by Kazem Kadri hit Arizona defenseman Jakob Chychrun’s shin pad and left goalie Darcy Kuemper out of position.
n Canucks 4, Blues 3, OT
EDMONTON, Alberta — Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway at 5:55 of overtime to give Vancouver a victory over defending champion St. Louis, and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series.