One of the things I hate most about this job is what happened on Friday night at Ironmen Stadium. I covered Danville live once this year, but talked to coach Mike Brennan every week for our Danville News preview, and had been around this senior class a lot over the past three seasons.
It’s a group that got Danville football to a level it hadn’t previously reached with three straight district titles, three state quarterfinal appearances and the school’s first semifinal appearance as sophomores.
And it’s a group that will bounce back from such a tough loss to Wyomissing, but I still have the game on my DVR — I haven’t brought myself to watch it.
That brings me to my point: It’s hard to win a state title.
Danville had as legitimate a chance as anybody on the Class 3A side, and if that field goal is inches inside, instead of inches outside, of the upright, we are having a different conversation.
I got to see the type of thing the previous week in soccer. Lewisburg hit the post numerous times in overtime of a tie game with a chance to play in the state finals. Even for a team that’s won four state championships, you still need to catch a couple of breaks to grab a gold medal. Of course, the team that beat the Green Dragons — Northwestern Lehigh — would go on to win the state title.
It’s what makes the run of two of Southern Columbia’s teams even more impressive. Obviously, the Tigers are looking for a sixth straight state championship in football, which would break their own state record.
The girls’ soccer team has won three straight state championships, and the Tigers girl’s soccer team has had more losses in district play over the last eight years than they do in state play.
You know I’m not a big fan of six classes in football and basketball. It really waters down the early part of the district playoffs in both sports, and also the early part of the state playoffs in basketball as well.
However, it gives a lot of different teams a better shot to get a state championship and to be honest, I think that is a fair trade-off.
There are a group of reporters from around this state that like to use the #blamesixclasses hashtag around this time of year. Some of the bigger schools in the Western part and to be fair, the Eastern part of the state as well, end up with some long road trips due to there not being a whole heck of a lot of 6A and 5A schools in the middle half of the state.
And those Class 5A trips on the first week of basketball playoffs now that there are no host sites — I think Elizabethtown has had to travel to suburban Pittsburgh in each of the last two years — are pretty brutal.
Again, though, when the late fall and spring roll around, and a small-school team has made their first baseball final in 25 years, or a soccer team makes its first appearance in a state playoff game, their cute hashtags are never to be found.
So that’s why that kind of stuff sticks with me because it’s not easy to win a state title.