When I wrote my column last week, I was thinking about sharing some stories and other stuff from those last 30 years. When it ran on Friday morning, I had no idea what kind of epic night I was in for last week.
I really thought the first week of the 2021 season would be one of the worst of my career with rain and lightning along with the length of the evening, but nothing will top — or at least I hope it won’t — last Friday night.
Every team in our coverage area had their game delayed at some point by lightning as a slow-moving cell moved across the state. It all started in Bellefonte with Selinsgrove, hit Milton’s opening of Alumni Stadium, and by the time it reached Bloomsburg and Berwick, both games had reached halftime.
In fact at Crispin Field, the ball was in the air for the second-half kickoff when the referee saw the approaching storm. It never really rained in Berwick, but it took nearly 100 minutes for the lightning to move out of the area. I taxed my brain coming back from Berwick if I’ve walked off a football field after 11 since the games around here moved back from 7:30 p.m. kickoffs many years ago.
One of the other late nights I remember also involved an opening night with Southern Columbia when they hosted Loyalsock in 2003. It doesn’t stick out because of the weather, but one my colleagues from the Williamsport Sun-Gazette — Jake Felix — was an anxious fellow that evening. His wife was due any moment with their first child. I clearly remember looking back behind Tigers Stadium, and at the lightning in the distance, and Jake asking if we’d help Williamsport if he had to leave for the hospital.
Now for the weird parallels between the game in 2003 and the Tigers’ game with Berwick in 2022. In both games, Southern Columbia fell behind 14-0, and both had more than 90-minute lightning delays. The Tigers rallied to win both games, though they had the lead in the game in 2003 before the delay hit.
Interestingly enough there are even parallels in Felix’s life. Nineteen years later, while I was at Crispin Field, Jake and his wife dropped his daughter off at college.
I heard over the weekend that one of the reasons schools didn’t just move those games to Saturday afternoon or evening was because there wouldn’t be enough referees to cover the regularly-scheduled Saturday games along with any games that had to be finished.
I’m not sure if people realize the dearth of officials in all sports, not just football. There are not a lot of young officials, the first two or three “young” officials that I think of are more new than young — they are closer to my age of 47.
I cover softball as well, the age of those umpires, and the dearth of younger umps is a problem there, too.
The reasons are varied, and the PIAA seems to be working on the problem, but there are other places that have had to move football games to Thursday night to have enough officials to cover all the games.
Todd Hummel covers high school football for The Daily Item.