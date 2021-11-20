SELINSGROVE — Luka Radovich scored a game-high 20 points, and Ithaca shot 56.7 percent from the floor as the Bombers dealt Susquehanna its first loss of the season, 87-56, on Saturday afternoon at O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
Ithaca shot 13-of-24 from behind the 3-point arc as the Bombers took led nearly buzzer-to-buzzer in the contest.
Howie Rankine, who was the only Susquehanna player in double figures, scored 17 points to lead the River Hawks. The River Hawks (3-1) shot just 31.8 percent from the floor in the loss.
Rankine converted on a three-point play to start the game, but Radovich's 3-pointer with 17:31 left in the first half gave the Bombers a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Ithaca led by as many as 19 points in the first half, before the River Hawks cut the lead to 10 at the break. Susquehanna missed seven of its first 10 shots to open the second half as the Bombers built their lead back to 24 with 14:39 left in the game.
Ithaca 87, Susquehanna 56
Ithaca (3-1)
Luka Radovich 7-10 3-3 20; Skylar Sinon 6-11 0-0 14; George Sikoryak III 4-8 0-0 9; Andrew Geschickter 2-5 2-3 7; Liam Spellman 12 1-3 4; Logan Wendell 5-8 0-0 13; Jack Stern 4-5 0-0 8; Triston Wennersten 3-6 0-0 7; Blake Haber 1-1 0-0 3; Aidan Holmes 1-1 0-0 2; Zach Warech 0-2 0-0 0; Alex Barron 0-0 0-0 0; Tommy Carver 0-0 0-0 0; Noah Downing 0-1 0-0 0; Bryce Bleitbtrey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-60 6-9 87.
Susquehanna (3-1)
Howie Rankine 7-17 1-1 17; Lukas Yurasits 2-9 4-4 9; Wes Simons 3-5 2-2 8; Jay Martin 1-3 1-2 3; Danny Frauenheim 0-5 0-0 0; Dominic Dunn 3-12 2-3 8; Cooper Haberern 2-5 0-0 4; Steven Ressler 1-5 0-0 3; Thomas Sampson 1-1 0-0 2; Noah Klinewski 1-2 0-0 2; Joey Sacco 0-2 0-0 0; Isaiah Oluajayi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 10-12 56.
Halftime: Ithaca, 42-32. 3-point goals: Ithaca 13-24 (Radovich 3-6, Sinon 2-4; Sikoryak 1-1; Geschickter 1-2; Spellman 1-2; Wendell 3-5; Wennersten 1-1; Haber 1-1; Warech 0-2); SU 4-23 (Rankine 2-4; Yurasits 1-4; Frauenheim 0-3; Dunn 0-5; Haberern 0-3; Ressler 1-3; Klinewski 0-1). Rebounds: Ithaca 43 (Sinon 8); SU 31 (Rankine 7); Steals: Ithaca 7 (Sikoryak 2); SU 7 (Frauenheim 3); Assists: Ithaca 19 (Sikoryak 6); SU 9 (Frauenheim 5); Turnovers: Ithaca 13; SU 9; Total fouls: Ithaca 14; SU 9. A: 210.