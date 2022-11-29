ITHACA, N.Y. — Four players scored in double figures, and Ithaca never trailed as the Bombers rolled to an 84-67 nonleague victory over Susquehanna University on Tuesday night.
The River Hawks (3-3) tied the game at 2-2, and 9-9, but Ithaca built a 16-point first-half lead, and never looked back.
When Zach Warech knocked down a fastbreak 3-pointer with 4:16 left in the opening half, the Bombers led 44-28. Susquehanna had some early defensive issues, allowing Ithaca to shoot 55.6% from the floor in the first half.
Susquehanna would come alive using a 10-1 run that spanned halftime to get back within six points. Brandon Lavitt scored in the paint with 18:11 left in the game to pull the River Hawks to 49-43.
The Bombers answered with a 15-4 run of their own to push their lead back to 16 when Andrew Geshickter knocked down a 3-pointer after a Warech steal to take a 64-48 lead with 10:47 to play. The River Hawks didn't get closer to 12 points the rest of the way.
The River Hawks were again hurt by lack of ball movement. Susquehanna had just four assists on its 27 baskets, while Ithaca had 20 helpers on its 34 buckets. Susuquehanna was also outscored 30-9 from behind the 3-point arc.
Howie Rankine Jr. had 19 points to lead Susquehanna, while Lavitt finished with 17 points and a game-high eight rebounds.
Logan Wendell had 24 points and Luka Radovich added 20 points for Ithaca. Warech chipped in 13 points, while George Sikoryak III finished with 12 points.
Ithaca 84, Susquehanna 67
Susquehanna (3-3) 67
Howie Rankine Jr. 8-12 1-2 19, Brandon Lavitt 7-11 3-6 17, Quincy Haughton 3-10 2-2 8, Pat Corbett 1-3 2-2 4, Billy Anderson 2-6 0-0 4, Marcus Mitchell 3-7 0-0 7, Emezie Egeonu 2-4 0-0 4, Allen Cieslak 0-1 2-2 2, Isaiah Oluajayi 1-1 0-0 2, Luke Edwards 0-2 0-0 0, Ethan Stoute 0-3 0-0 0, Audric Washington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 10-14 67.
Ithaca (3-2) 84
Logan Wendell 10-15 2-2 24, Luke Radovich 8-17 1-2 20, Zach Warech 4-4 1-3 13, George Sikoryak III 6-8 0-0 12, Liam Spellman 1-2 0-0 2, Andrew Geshickter 2-5 2-2 7, Jack Stern 2-3 0-0 4, Noah Downing 1-3 0-0 2, Bryce Bliebtrey 0-2 0-0 0, Triston Wennersten 0-0 0-0 0, Cole Wissnik 0-1 0-0 0, Laurence Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Blake Haber 0-0 0-0 0, Christian Dufort 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-62 6-9 84.
Halftime: Ithaca 48-37. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 3-12 (Rankine 2-3, Mitchell 1-1, Corbett 0-1, Cieslak 0-1, Edwards 0-1, Stoute 0-2, Haughton 0-3); Ithaca 10-23 (Warech 4-4, Radovich 3-8, Wendell 2-4, Geshickter 1-3, Bleibtrey 0-1, Wennersten 0-1, Spellman 0-1, Downing 0-1, Sikoryak 0-1). Rebounds: Susquehanna 31 (Lavitt 8); Ithaca 33 (Sikoryak 6). Assists: Susquehanna 4 (Rankine 2, Anderson); Ithaca 20 (Spellman 6). Steals: Susquehanna 6 (Rankine 3); Ithaca 11 (four with 2). Turnovers: Susquehanna 14, Ithaca 11. Total fouls: Susquehanna 12, Ithaca 17. Fouled out: None. A: 115.