Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) hired Steve Kline as the 14th head coach in the baseball program’s history, Director of Athletics Todd Garzarelli announced Friday.
“Today is a great day not only for the IUP baseball program, but for the IUP Athletic Department as a whole, as we welcome Steve to the Crimson Hawk family,” said Garzarelli. “Steve’s baseball acumen, development of players, and community approach is second to none. With Steve at the helm, we are expecting big things from our baseball program for a long time.”
Kline — a Sunbury native and Lewisburg graduate — comes to the Crimson Hawks with 11 years of experience as a Major League pitcher and 15 years as a pitching coach and player development in professional baseball.
“I want to thank IUP and its athletic director, Todd Garzarelli, for affording me this opportunity to become the baseball program’s next head coach,” said Kline. “This is a dream come true for me to return home to Pennsylvania and coach the sport that I love. I believe the Indiana community has so much to offer, and I love the atmosphere that the campus provides. ... As the coach of the baseball program, I will be encouraging in their academic and athletic ambitions and want to give them a memorable IUP experience.”
Kline has spent his entire professional coaching career in the San Francisco Giants organization, coaching more than 100 players who would go on to appear in the Major Leagues. He’s won three World Series rings as an organizational coach, and has been part of two minor league championship teams.
Kline has been the pitching coach for the Giants Double-A affiliate, the Richmond (Va.) Flying Squirrels, since 2020, while also serving as a member of the staff from 2015-17. He was with the big club in 2019, and also spent time with the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats (2018-19), Single-A Augusta (Ga.) GreenJackets (2009-11, 13-14), and Single-A San Jose Giants (2012). Kline got his start in 2008 with the Giants, serving as a roving pitching instructor with the organization.
In addition to his time with the Giants, Kline was New Zealand’s pitching coach for the 2013 World Baseball Classic, and was an instructional league pitching instructor in the Dominican Republic from 2008-18.
Kline’s Major League pitching career spanned from his 1997 debut with the Cleveland Indians to his final game in 2007 with the Giants. The left-hander appeared in 796 games over his 11 seasons with Cleveland, the Montreal Expos, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles, and San Francisco.
He led the league in appearances for three straight seasons (1999-2001), even earning an MVP vote in 2001 with the Cardinals.
At the time of his retirement, his 89 appearances in 2001 were the most in a single season by a left-handed pitcher in MLB history.
Kline is also the only pitcher to appear in a game for seven straight days, he’s one of 94 pitchers to tally four strikeouts in one inning, and he posted a save on five consecutive days.
He was part of two league championship teams (Cleveland, St. Louis) and pitched for the Cardinals in the 2004 World Series.
Kline was selected in the eighth round of the 1993 MLB June Amateur Draft by Cleveland out of West Virginia University, where he was the Atlantic-10 Pitcher of the Year. Before his MLB debut he would earn two minor league All-Star nods, lead the Buffalo Bisons (AAA) to a minor league championship, and win the 1994 Bob Feller Award as Cleveland’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year.