The Associated Press
BALTIMORE — The New England Patriots’ unbeaten season crashed to an end under the weight of their own mistakes and inability to contain Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who ripped apart the NFL’s stingiest defense with his arm and legs in a 37-20 victory Sunday night.
Baltimore (6-2) zipped to an early 17-0 lead and let the Patriots (8-1) creep within striking distance before quelling the comeback with a 70-yard fumble return by Marlon Humphrey and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Nick Boyle early in the fourth quarter.
n Seahawks 40, Buccaneers 34, OT
SEATTLE — Russell Wilson hit Jacob Hollister on a 10-yard touchdown on the opening possession of overtime, and Seattle rallied for a victory over Tampa Bay.
Wilson continued his brilliant season, tying his career high with five touchdown passes as Seattle (7-2) overcame Jason Myers’ missed 40-yard field-goal attempt on the final play of regulation.
n Chiefs 26, Vikings 23
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Harrison Butker matched a career long with a 54-yard field goal to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, then drilled a 44-yarder as time expired to give Kansas City a thrilling victory over Minnesota.
Matt Moore started in place of Patrick Mahomes and threw for 275 yards and a touchdown without a pick.
n Raiders 31, Lions 24
OAKLAND, Calif. — Derek Carr threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to rookie Hunter Renfrow with 2:04 remaining, and Karl Joseph broke up a fourth-down pass in the end zone with 3 seconds left to give Oakland a victory over Detroit in its first home game in seven weeks.
Carr’s clutch pass to Renfrow gave Oakland the win to start the crucial three-game homestand.
n Chargers 25, Packers 11
CARSON, Calif. — Melvin Gordon scored two touchdowns, Michael Badgley kicked four field goals, and Los Angeles dominated Green Bay.
Los Angeles (4-5) snapped a three-game home losing streak in what was easily its best game of the season.
Philip Rivers completed 21-of-28 passes for 294 yards and Mike Williams had his first 100-yard receiving day in his three-year career with three receptions for 111 yards. Hunter Henry had 84 yards on seven catches.
Rodgers was 23-of-35 for 161 yards as the Packers (7-2) had their four-game winning streak snapped.
n Broncos 24, Browns 19
DENVER — Fourth-year quarterback Brandon Allen sparked Denver’s stagnant offense, throwing for two touchdowns in his first career NFL start, leading the Broncos past stumbling Cleveland.
In his first start in 1,402 days, Allen threw a 21-yard pass to Courtland Sutton and a 75-yarder to rookie tight end Noah Fant, and Phillip Lindsay ran nine times for 92 yards and a touchdown.
n Texans 26, Jaguars 9
LONDON — Deshaun Watson’s most impressive throw went backward — a flip under pressure to running back Carlos Hyde, whose 7-yard gain set up Houston’s first TD in a runaway over Jacksonville.
Hyde finished with 19 carries for 160 yards for the Texans (6-3), including a 58-yard run that looked headed for a touchdown until Jags safety Jarrod Wilson stripped the ball at the 2.
n Panthers 30, Titans 20
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey had 166 yards from scrimmage and scored three touchdowns, and Carolina bounced back from an embarrassing defeat with a victory over Tennessee.
Kyle Allen, who threw three interceptions in last week’s 51-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, threw TD passes of 7 yards to McCaffrey and 12 yards to Curtis Samuel to improve to 5-1 this season as Carolina’s starting QB.
Carolina’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Ryan Tannehill four times one week after allowing the 49ers to run for 232 yards and four touchdowns.
n Dolphins 26, Jets 18
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes, two of them to rookie Preston Williams, and Miami got its first win of the season by beating former coach Adam Gase and New York.
The Dolphins avoided what would have been the second 0-8 start in franchise history, joining 2007. The win leaves Cincinnati (0-8) as the NFL’s lone winless team this season, and for now the front-runners to win the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
Fitzpatrick completed 24-of-36 passes for 288 yards and led the Dolphins to their highest point total of the season.
It was the Dolphins’ first win since the “Miami Miracle” over New England last season — which was followed by three straight losses to end 2018.
n Bills 24, Redskins 9
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Rookie Devin Singletary had 95 yards rushing, including a 2-yard touchdown, and Buffalo are off to its best start since 1993 following a win over Washington.
Josh Allen had a touchdown pass and scored on a 1-yard plunge for the Bills, who improved to 6-2 — a record built on victories over some of the NFL’s worst teams.
The Bills’ wins have come against teams that entered this weekend with a combined record of 7-31. And their latest came against a team that’s already fired its coach and was down to its third quarterback, with rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins making his first career start. Washington (1-8) matched its worst start since 1998.